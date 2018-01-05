TV This Week, Jan. 7-13: 'David Bowie: The Last Five Years,' the Golden Globes and more

SUNDAY

You get an award! And you get an award! But Oprah Winfrey gets the Cecil B. de Mille Award at “The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” Seth Meyers hosts. 5 p.m. NBC

A troubled teen has a bone to pick with the healthcare system in the new thriller “You Killed My Mother.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Star Trek: Discovery” boldly blasts into the second half of its first season. 8:30 p.m. CBS All Access

Ciao bella! Five single African American women head to the Eternal City hoping to hook up with a hunk in the new reality series “To Rome for Love.” 9 p.m. Bravo

It’s eat at your own risk on a new season of the culinary competition “Worst Cooks in America.” Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are the hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

Fresh faces: “Portlandia’s” Fred Armisen and “Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester guest star on the return of “The Last Man on Earth.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

The South Side of Chicago is the baddest part of town in the gritty new drama “The Chi.” 10 p.m. Showtime

“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert chats with host Neil deGrasse Tyson on a new “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Those women-in-jeopardy flicks come in for a spoofing in the special “Mother, May I Dance With Mary Jane’s Fist?: A Lifetone Original Movie.” Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide of Alabama will meet to decide the “2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.” 5 p.m. ESPN2

There’s a starman waiting in the sky: The intimate new documentary “David Bowie: The Last Five Years” remembers the endlessly innovative rock-music artist who died in January 2016. 8 p.m. HBO

The hit medical drama “The Good Doctor” returns. Freddie Highmore stars.10 p.m. ABC

A filmmaker documents her battle with chronic fatigue syndrome in “Unrest” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Here’s something to “smize” about: Tyra Banks is back as host on a new season of “America’s Next Top Model.” 8 p.m. VH1

The decades-spanning family drama “This Is Us” offers its midseason premiere. With Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. 9 p.m. NBC

Bully for him! Teddy Roosevelt once led an expedition “Into the Amazon,” as recalled on this new edition of “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

End of watch: After six seasons, the cop drama “Major Crimes” airs its final episode. Mary McDonnell stars. 9 p.m. TNT

Twentysomethings try to pass as teens at a high school in Topeka, Kan., in the new unscripted series “Undercover High.” 10 p.m. A&E

WEDNESDAY

Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo and Orny Adams are just some of the comics cutting up at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal in “The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala.” 8 p.m. KTLA

BFFs try to make it in La La Land in the new Lonely Island-produced sitcom “Alone Together.” Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo star. 8:30 p.m. Freedom

“Modern Family” hits the 200-episode mark. Really? Just 200? It feels like more. 9 p.m. ABC

Astrophysicists investigate one of our universe’s freakier phenomena in “Black Hole Apocalypse” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

And… presto! The fantasy drama “The Magicians” conjures up a third season. 9 p.m. Syfy

Sports mascots get up to all kinds of shenanigans in the new hidden-camera special “Animal Crackers.” Former NFL star Dan Marino hosts. 9:30 p.m. KTLA

Self-made millionaires and best buds “Rooster & Butch” are looking to invest big bucks in aspiring entrepreneurs in this new reality series. 10 p.m. A&E

Three obese cousins attempt to drop the lbs. together in the new docu-series “Family by the Ton.” 10 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

“Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot is singled out for a special honor at the “23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.” From Santa Monica. 8 p.m. KTLA

Everybody knows his name: “Cheers’ ” Ted Danson chats about his career with host James Lipton on a new “Inside the Actors Studio.” 8 p.m. Bravo

The new special “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story” takes a whack at setting the story straight vis-à-vis the disgraced figure skater’s alleged role in the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. 9 p.m. ABC

Gigi and Bella’s mom helps other young women get runway-ready in the new reality series “Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

FRIDAY

The gospel accordion to Jack Black: The “School of Rock” star is now “The Polka King” in this fact-based 2017 comedy. Jenny Slate, Vanessa Bayer and Jason Schwartzman also star. Any time, Netflix

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal racks up major frequent-flyer miles looking for a little nosh in his new foodie travelogue “Somebody Feed Phil.” Any time, Netflix

The star-studded anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” features twisted tales from the late, great sci-fi writer behind “Blade Runner,” “Total Recall” and “The Man in the High Castle.” Any time, Amazon

Pint-sized contestants step to the mic in the new spinoff “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.” Nick Cannon hosts. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Particular set of skills, etc., etc.: The action drama “Taken” is back for a second season. With Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals. 9 p.m. NBC

Stars sing the praises of a veteran crooner in the new special “Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.” With Josh Groban, Stevie Wonder, Vanessa Williams and Michaels Feinstein and Bublé. 9 p.m. KOCE

Scarlett Johansson, “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon, et al., are having a bit of a “Rough Night” in this raunchy R-rated comedy about a girls’ trip gone horribly wrong. Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz and “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer also star. 10 p.m. Starz

Ex-convicts hook up with the gentlemen or ladies with whom they had been corresponding online in the new reality series “Love After Lockup.” 10 p.m. WE

SATURDAY

Charlize Theron crashes the party in the 2017 action-franchise entry “The Fate of the Furious.” Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson also star. 8 p.m. HBO