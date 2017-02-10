TV This Week, Feb. 12-18: 'Britney Ever After' and more

SUNDAY

James Corden will likely be singing in his car all the way to Staples Center to host “The 59th Annual Grammy Awards.” Performers include Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. 5 p.m. CBS

Nickelodeon’s young stars put their hearts into it for “Nickelodeon’s Not So Valentine’s Special.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Blimey! “La La Land” leads the field with 11 nominations at “The British Academy Film Awards 2017.” Stephen Fry hosts. 8 p.m. BBC America

French detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) comes out of retirement to help find yet another gone girl in Season 2 of the mystery drama “The Missing.” With David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes. 8 p.m. Starz

The horror drama “The Walking Dead” is back, perhaps to brutally kill off even more beloved characters. A new episode of “Talking Dead” follows. 9 and 10:13 p.m. AMC

They grow up so fast: Lena Dunham’s New York City-set comedy “Girls” launches its sixth and final season. 10 p.m. HBO

Our favorite former Brit will have lots to get steamed about on the return of the satirical news show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” 11 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

They’ll be woofing it up at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the “Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.” 5 p.m. Fox Sports 1; also Tue.

See who was the grooviest and/or most glamorous at the Grammys on a new “Fashion Police.” With Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho. 8 p.m. E!

The winner collects a cool quarter mil on the first-season finale of “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” With Arnold Schwarzenegger. 9 p.m. NBC

We Vatican’t tell you how much we’ve enjoyed watching “The Young Pope.” This sardonic drama starring Jude Law concludes it freshman season. 9 p.m. HBO

African American musician Daryl Davis engages KKK members on the issue of race in the documentary “Accidental Courtesy” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Humans,” the science fiction drama that’s like “Westworld” only with less frontier-era mayhem, returns for a second season. With new cast member Carrie-Anne Moss (“Jessica Jones”). 10 p.m. AMC

The new documentary “Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)” recalls that terrible night in 2015 when the band’s concert at the Bataclan theater in Paris became the scene of a devastating terrorist attack. 10 p.m. HBO.

TUESDAY

The Mindy Kaling comedy “The Mindy Project” offers its midseason premiere. Any time, Hulu

Love is the drug: “Breaking Bad’s” Bob Odenkirk plays a down-on-his-luck greeting card writer in the dark 2017 indie comedy “Girlfriend’s Day.” With Amber Tamblyn and Stacey Keach. Any time, Netflix

Crossover alert! A storyline that kicks off on “NCIS” concludes on the “NCIS” spin-off “NCIS New Orleans.” 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

They’re mucking about on the obstacle course in the special “Tough Mudder: The Challenge.” 8 p.m. KTLA

The deadly standoff between federal agents and alleged white supremacist Randy Weaver in remote Northern Idaho in 1992 is recalled in the episode “Ruby Ridge” on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Bad blood: Former friends reunite to win big cash prizes in the new reality competition “The Battle of the Ex-Besties.” 9 p.m. Oxygen

See what was on the menu for Civil War combatants — mmm, squirrel — on a new “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The deadly campus shooting at the University of Texas in 1966 is revisited in the documentary “Tower” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

A new installment of “Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries” looks at friendship and interspecies cooperation in the animal kingdom. 8 p.m. KOCE

Nelson Mandela’s (Laurence Fishburne) release from prison and subsequent ascension to the presidency in post-apartheid South Africa are dramatized in the finale of the three-part miniseries “Madiba.” 8 p.m. BET

The two-part series “Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors” concludes with a look at the elite special force’s role in recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. 8 p.m. History Channel

Rapper extraordinaire Missy Elliott guest stars as herself on a new episode of the music-biz drama “Star.” 9 p.m. Fox

“Nova” explores how the ancient Japanese art of paper-folding has inspired breakthroughs in fields like medicine, science and engineering in the new episode “The Origami Revolution.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Doctor, CIA analyst, this time Katherine Heigl’s playing a defense attorney in the new drama “Doubt.” With Dulé Hill, Elliott Gould, Laverne Cox, Steven Pasquale and Dreama Walker. 10 p.m. CBS

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is also back with new episodes. 10:30 p.m. TBS

THURSDAY

A special edition of incarnation-themed docuseries “60 Days In” serves up memorable moments from Seasons 1 and 2. 8 p.m.

Can we talk? A new episode of “The History of Comedy” celebrates groundbreaking female comedians. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Gator’s gonna get ya if don’t watch out on a new season of the unscripted series “Swamp People.” 9 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

The globe-trotting culinary series “Chef’s Table” dishes up a third season. Any time, Netflix

Worst souvenir ever! An ancient evil follows a family home from a trip to the Grand Canyon in the 2016 terror tale “The Darkness.” With Kevin Bacon and Radha Mitchell. 8 p.m. Cinemax