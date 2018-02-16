TV This Week, Feb. 18-24: The BAFTAs, 'The Last Rhino' and more

SUNDAY
Coverage of the "2018 Winter Olympics" in PyeongChang, South Korea, continues throughout the week and concludes Feb. 25. Various times, NBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Network and USA
The former host of "The Soup" gets back to doing what he does best — snarking about pop culture — in the new weekly series "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale." Any time, Netflix
Basketball's best hold court right here in L.A. at the "2018 NBA All-Star Game." The Cavaliers' LeBron James and the Warriors' Steph Curry captain the opposing sides. 5:20 p.m. TNT
Now they know how many stars it takes to fill the Albert Hall: The venerable London venue serves as the setting for this year's BAFTAs, a.k.a. "The EE British Academy Film Awards 2018." Guillermo del Toro's fantasy-drama "The Shape of Water" leads the field with 12 nominations. 8 p.m. BBC America
The frontier-era drama "When Calls the Heart" returns for a fifth season. With Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
"Meet the Peetes" in this new reality series starring former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and his better half, "21 Jump Street" actress Holly Robinson Peete. 10 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Your favorite comically agitated ex-pat Brit is back with new episodes of his satirical news show "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver." 11 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
It's ruff, ruff I tells ya: The "2018 American Rescue Dog Show" seeks to raise awareness of pet adoption. Rebecca Romijn and Rich Eisen host. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The shockingly violent 2015 arrest of a 26-year-old African American elementary-school teacher during a seemingly routine "Traffic Stop" in Texas is revisited in filmmaker Kate Davis' Oscar-nominated 2017 documentary. 8 p.m. HBO
A mind is a terrible thing to waste: "Independent Lens" presents filmmaker Stanley Nelson's new documentary "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities." 9 p.m. KOCE
The new documentary "Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil" retells the sordid story of the convicted sex-offender and controversial head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 9 p.m. A&E
TUESDAY
Here's hoping "Game of Thrones' " Sean Bean keeps his head about him as he investigates murders most foul in 19th-century London in "The Frankenstein Chronicles," an imported mystery drama inspired by Mary Shelley's Gothic novel. Any time, Netflix
A new episode of "We'll Meet Again" seeks to reunite activists and others who served together on the front lines of the civil-rights movement of the 1950s and '60s. Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
"Frontline" presents "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia," a two-part examination of the deadly proxy war being waged between the two Middle East nations. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes next Tuesday
The six-part docu-series "The Death Row Chronicles" retells the gritty tale of the record label that rap-music mogul and current criminal defendant Suge Knight built … with a little help from rappers like Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Dr. Dre. 10 p.m. BET
The reality series "Hunting Hitler" offers its final episode. Spoiler alert: They don't find him. 10 p.m. History Channel
WEDNESDAY
The only male northern white rhinoceros left alive in Africa — or anywhere else in the world, for that matter — is the subject of the episode "The Last Rhino" on a new "Nature." 8 p.m. KOCE
The finish line is in sight on the 30th-season finale of the globe-trotting competition series "The Amazing Race." Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
"Impossible Builds" details the design and construction of a multi-million-dollar domicile in Dubai that is literally on the water in the new episode "The Floating Home." 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
See who gets the gold — or rather, the guy or the gal — on the season finale of the spin-off series "The Bachelor Winter Games." A reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. ABC
"Disjointed's" Kathy Bates and Tone Bell spark up a rivalry on an all-new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount
The skyscraper's the limit in the new series "America's Tallest Buildings." 11 p.m. Travel Channel
FRIDAY
Pardon his French: Gérard Depardieu is still the mayor of "Marseille" as this imported drama return for a second season. Any time, Netflix
"True Blood's" Alexander Skarsgård is the strong, silent type — with the emphasis on "silent" — in "Mute," a new sci-fi thriller from "Moon" and "Source Code" director Duncan Jones. With Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux. Any time, Netflix
A black Jersey City teen gets run over by a white cop, and then all hell breaks loose, in the new anthology series "Seven Seconds." Emmy winner Regina King ("American Crime") stars. Any time, Netflix
Have toque, will travel: Chef David Chang is your guide for the new foodie series "Ugly Delicious." Any time, Netflix
An apple and an onion are best buds in the new animated series "Apple & Onion." 7 and 7:15 p.m. Cartoon Network
The seemingly ageless Helen Mirren ("The Queen") collects career kudos at the first-ever "Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP" on a new "Great Performances." 9 p.m. KOCE
A stand-up comic returns to perform for inmates at the same jail where he himself was once incarcerated in the new special "Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars." 11 p.m. Comedy Central
"Orange Is the New Black's" Uzo Aduba is Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson's guest on the first-season finale of the comedy/variety series "2 Dope Queens." 11:30 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Awkward! "Henry Danger's" Jace Norman can't help but "Blurt" out every little thought that crosses his mind in this new TV movie. "Dance Moms'" JoJo Siwa also stars. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Writer-performer Anna Deavere Smith portrays multiple characters in "Notes From the Field," a filmed version of her acclaimed solo show based on the stories of young people caught up in the so-called school-to-prison pipeline. 8 p.m. HBO
"30 Rock's" Katrina Bowden is starting to have doubts about the guy she was thinking of marrying in the new TV movie "Framed by My Fiancé." 8 p.m. Lifetime
Young students go to "knight school" to learn about chivalry, sword-fighting and such in the new kid-friendly sitcom "Knight Squad." 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
A Montana woman finds romance in a far-off kingdom — where her rancher dad is proclaimed king! — in the new TV movie "Royal Hearts." With Cindy Busby, Andrew Cooper and James Brolin. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
