What’s on TV This Week: ‘Whitney,’ the Oscars, ‘Moon Knight,’ March Madness and more

SUNDAY

Two sets of parents are united by — and divided by — a horrific event in Fran Kranz’s poignant 2021 drama “Mass.” Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd star. Anytime, Hulu

Jane Campion’s western drama “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes co-host. 5 p.m. ABC

MONDAY

An architect from ancient Rome finds himself in hot water in modern-day Japan in the new animated series “Thermae Romae Novae.” Anytime, Netflix

Crossover alert! “NCIS” co-stars Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law put in an appearance on a new “NCIS: Hawai’i.” 10 p.m. CBS

Fearless women journalists in India challenge the status quo in the 2021 documentary “Writing With Fire” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

It’s not just a river in Egypt, it’s a crime scene in director-star Kenneth Branagh’s middling 2022 remake of the Agatha Christie mystery “Death on the Nile.” Anytime, Hulu, HBO Max; also 8 p.m. Saturday, HBO

A teen goes on trial for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide in the new fact-based drama “The Girl From Plainville.” “The Great’s” Elle Fanning stars. Anytime, Hulu

Merci beaucoup! The new docuseries “Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock” recalls the Gallic pop star known as the “French Elvis.” Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary “This Is Joan Collins” finds the legendary star of the 1980s prime-time soap “Dynasty” reflecting on her life and career. Anytime, BritBox

“The Nanny’s” Fran Drescher guest-stars as a possible love interest for Ted Danson’s character on a new episode of “Mr. Mayor.” 8:30 p.m. NBC

Take note: The reboot of “Name That Tune” is back for a second season. “30 Rock’s” Jane Krakowski hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

The new documentary “How to Survive a Pandemic” salutes the multinational effort to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19. 9 p.m. HBO

“Frontline” investigates the disinformation campaign that was designed to derail our nation’s democracy in “Plot to Overturn the Election.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Treasure hunters scour the American Southwest in search of the “Lost Gold of the Aztecs” in this new series. 10 p.m. History

WEDNESDAY

Oscar Isaac plays a mild-mannered Brit who’s also a ruthless mercenary who’s also a masked crime fighter of mystical origin in the new Marvel series “Moon Knight.” Anytime, Disney+

The fact-based 2022 drama “Nitram” revisits the tragic tale of a mass shooting in Tasmania in the 1990s. Anytime, AMC+

The new reality series “Queen of Versailles Reigns Again” continues the saga of the Florida socialite who was the subject of a 2012 documentary. Anytime, Discovery+

Did they check under the couch cushions? A quarter of a billion in bitcoin vanishes without a trace in the new documentary “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King.” Anytime, Netflix

You’re out of order! You’re out of order! The whole trial is out of order in new episodes of “Court Cam.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

A renovation expert comes to the aid of unhappy homeowners in the new series “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” 9 p.m. HGTV

Under a spreading chestnut tree, the village smithies stand in another season of “Forged in Fire.” 9 p.m. History

A filmmaker revisits his role in a schoolyard incident five decades earlier in the 2021 documentary short “When We Were Bullies.” 9 p.m. HBO

THURSDAY

Get a guided tour through the complexities of human emotion in the new series “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart.” Anytime, HBO Max

A beloved Nickelodeon cartoon from the 2000s is reborn in the new live-action/animated series “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” Anytime, Paramount+

You had us at “indoor plumbing” in the whimsical new docuseries “Inventions That Changed History.” Anytime, Discovery+

Bon appétit! “Happy Valley’s” Sarah Lancashire portrays culinary icon Julia Child in the new series “Julia.” Anytime, HBO Max

Rom-com … in … space! Cole Sprouse and “To All the Boys’” Lana Condor co-star in the 2022 tale “Moonshot.” Anytime, HBO Max

That apartment is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the 2022 terror tale “Night’s End.” Daniel Kyri stars. Anytime, Shudder

The “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” hits the 100-episode mark. Iain Armitage stars. 8 p.m. CBS

There’s a “Rat in the Kitchen,” but it’s not a rodent, it’s a saboteur in this new culinary competition hosted by Natasha Leggero and chef Ludo Lefebvre. 9 p.m. TBS

A laid-off factory worker (comic Pete Holmes) chases his dream of becoming a professional bowler in the new sitcom “How We Roll.” 9:30 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

A youngster in 1960s Texas imagines himself as an astronaut in Richard Linklater’s animated 2022 tale “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.” Anytime, Netflix

A Pittsburgh middle schooler chases his musical theater dreams in the 2022 comedy “Better Nate Than Ever.” With Lisa Kudrow. Anytime, Disney+

Cast and crew try to shoot an action sequel during quarantine in Judd Apatow’s star-studded 2022 pandemic comedy “The Bubble.” Anytime, Netflix

British kids on a class trip get caught in the middle of a robot uprising in the new sci-fi series “The Last Bus.” Anytime, Netflix

British adults sentenced to community service find a fortune in mob money in the imported comedy “The Outlaws.” With Christopher Walken. Anytime, Amazon Prime

British spies who’ve screwed up royally get reassigned to a dead-end department in the new espionage drama “Slow Horses.” With Gary Oldman. Anytime, Apple TV+

Know-it-alls can put their knowledge to the test in the new interactive animated series “Trivia Quest.” Anytime, Netflix

A disturbed youngster deems his parents and older sister to be pit-worthy in the 2021 psychological thriller “John and the Hole.” With Michael C. Hall. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

A young Black man comes to terms with a traumatic childhood incident in Terence Blanchard’s opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Pro wrestling’s finest descend on Dallas for a special two-night edition of the annual extravaganza “WrestleMania.” 5 p.m. Peacock; concludes April 3

March Madness enters the home stretch as the Final Four face off at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. 3 and 5:30 p.m. TBS, TNT, TruTV

We will always love her: Grammy winner Whitney Houston is remembered by family and friends in the new special “Whitney, A Look Back.” 8 p.m. CBS

Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) and Tony winner Santino Fontana make beautiful music together in the new TV movie “Just One Kiss.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

R&B singer Toni Braxton plays an ex-con turned amateur sleuth in the new TV movie “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Comic Jerrod Carmichael hosts and rapper Gunna performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who died in 2021, is celebrated as part of the special “ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

