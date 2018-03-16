TV This Week, March 18-24: 'Instinct,' 'Atomic Blonde' and more

SUNDAY
The "2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament" continues throughout the week. Various times and channels
The Steve Harvey-hosted kids talent showcase "Little Big Shots" is back with new episodes. 7 and 8 p.m. NBC
"The Good Wife's" Alan Cumming plays a former CIA agent turned college professor turned police consultant in the new procedural drama "Instinct." With Bojana Novakovic, Sharon Leal and "Lost's" Naveen Andrews. 8 p.m. CBS
A mom-to-be falls prey to "The Midwife's Deception" in this new thriller. With Katie Savoy and Penelope Mitchell. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kids say the smartest things to host Neil Patrick Harris in the new quiz show "Genius Junior." 9 p.m. NBC
The notorious Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo" is profiled on a new installment of "Kingpin." 9 p.m. History Channel
Will Forte's post-apocalyptic comedy "The Last Man on Earth" is back with new episodes. 9:30 p.m. Fox
MONDAY
The battle rounds begin on "The Voice." With coaches Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. 8 p.m. NBC
Attention must be paid: Filmmaker Rebecca Miller remembers her father, the late, great author of such classic American plays as "Death of a Salesman," in the documentary "Arthur Miller: Writer." 8 p.m. HBO
The reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" doesn't stop but rather launches a seventh season. 8 p.m. VH1
Enjoy a mai tai but mind the lava with the new special "Wild Hawaii: Fiery Paradise." 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TUESDAY
The laughs are on them: Nikki Glaser and Deon Cole are among the funny folks featured in the comedy special "The Standups." Any time, Netflix
"Shadowhunters" are back in action in a third season of this supernatural drama based on Cassandra Clare's YA book series "The Mortal Instruments." 8 p.m. Freeform
School's out for summer on the freshman-season finale of the unscripted series "Undercover High." 10 p.m. A&E
Strangers pair up, travel together cross-country, and, hopefully, romance ensues in the new unscripted series "Love at First Flight." 10 p.m. Lifetime
Host Adam Conover sets his sights on history's heroes on a new season of "Adam Ruins Everything." 10:30 p.m. TruTV
WEDNESDAY
The new online series "Bear Grylls: Face the Wild" finds the survival expert shepherding everyday folks on adventures in the great outdoors. Any time, Facebook Watch
The rebooted sci-fi drama "The X-Files" wraps its 11th season. With David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. 8 p.m. Fox
End of shift: Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause clock out in the first-season finale of the action-drama "9-1-1." 9 p.m. Fox
Davy, Davy Crockett, king of the wild frontier, is recalled on a new installment of "The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen." 9 p.m. History Channel
Murder will out on the finale of Ryan Murphy's fact-based drama "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." With Darren Criss. 10 p.m. FX
A young Kryptonian (Cameron Cuffe) who will one day be Superman's granddad tries to hold his home planet of "Krypton" together in this new sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
The supernatural drama "Beyond" ends its sophomore season. 8 p.m. Freeform
Ladies, start your engines! The reality competition "RuPaul's Drag Race" revs up for a 10th season. 8 p.m. VH1
Where's the fire? Shonda Rhimes' new Seattle-set "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff "Station 19" debuts. With Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George and crossover appearances by "Grey's" Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson. 9 p.m. ABC
The reality series "Braxton Family Values" and "Hustle & Soul" return for new seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. WE
After eight seasons, Portland, Oregon's long nightmare comes to an end with the series finale of Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein's satirical sketch show "Portlandia." 10 p.m. IFC
FRIDAY
Yippee ki-yay! "Workaholics' " Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson get their "Die Hard" on in the new action comedy "Game Over, Man!" Any time, Netflix
A Moroccan-born teen gets radicalized in the Netherlands then joins a terrorist cell in the Middle East in the imported 2016 drama "Layla M." Any time, Netflix
The 2017 bio-drama "Roxanne Roxanne" tells the story of trail-blazing Queens-born battle rapper Roxanne Shanté. With Chanté Adams, Nia Long and "Moonlight's" Mahershala Ali. Any time, Netflix
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant serve up a second season of the horror comedy "Santa Clarita Diet." Any time, Netflix
That doll is evil — evil, I tell ya! — in the 2017 horror-franchise prequel "Annabelle: Creation." With Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
The new special "The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo" celebrates Chicano activist Oscar Zeta Acosta, and Native American activist Wilma Mankiller is saluted in the 2017 documentary "Wilma Mankiller." 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Charlize Theron kicks butt from West Berlin to East Berlin just as the Cold War winds down in the 2017 action flick "Atomic Blonde." James McAvoy and John Goodman also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Young'uns pick their pop-culture favorites at "Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards." Pro wrestling's John Cena returns as emcee, and JoJo Siwa performs. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Diane Lane meanders her way through the French countryside in Eleanor Coppola's 2016 comedy "Paris Can Wait." Alec Baldwin also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Some day her prince will come, and that day is today, in the new made-for-cable romantic fable "Royal Matchmaker." With "One Tree Hill's" Bethany Joy Lenz and Will Kemp. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
