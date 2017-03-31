TV This Week, April 2-8: 'Prison Break,' 'Archer' and more

SUNDAY

2016 World Series champs the Chicago Cubs — yeah, that happened — play the St. Louis Cardinals to open a new season of “Major League Baseball.” 5:30 p.m. ESPN

The L.A. Times’ Patt Morrison profiles local folks from all walks of life in the new series “Angeleno.” 6 p.m. KOCE

Katie Holmes is Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry is Ted Kennedy in the two-part historical miniseries “The Kennedys — After Camelot.” 6 p.m. Reelz; repeats at 8 and 10 p.m.

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban are among the many acts who’ll bring the twang at the “52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. ” Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host the proceedings in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. CBS

Boil some water and “Call the Midwife.” The imported drama is back with new episodes. Then, keep calm and carry on, as the WWII-era British drama “Home Fires” returns for its final season on “Masterpiece.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

The horror drama “The Walking Dead” shuffles off, for now, with its seventh-season finale. 9 p.m. AMC

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back for a second season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The seven-part, Monterey-set mystery drama “Big Little Lies” wraps its run. With Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. 9 p.m. HBO

The docu-special “Sniper: Into the Kill Zone” sets it sights on the skills needed to be a top-flight marksman for the police or the military. 9 p.m. History Channel

Arrr! The pirate drama “Black Sails” sails off into the sunset with its series finale. 9 and 11:15 p.m. Starz

Jessica Biel, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The former “7th Heaven” star is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

The new special “Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Faye Dunaway” features the “Network” actress in a conversation recorded at last year’s event in Hollywood. Ben Mankiewicz is the host. 5 and 8:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Those two teams you didn’t have in your long-busted bracket take the floor in the “2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final.” From the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 6 p.m. CBS

Some super-cute kitties hit the hardwood on a miniature basketball court in the new special “Meow Madness.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The 2016 documentary “Abortion: Stories Women Tell” explores the personal side of this hot-button issue. 8 p.m. HBO

“Independent Lens” presents “Newtown,” a new documentary about grief and healing in that small Connecticut town in wake of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Charleston, S.C.-set reality series “Southern Charm” is back for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

TUESDAY

Everyone’s favorite happy-sad comic is back in the new standup special “Louis C.K.: 2017.” Any time, Netflix

“The Last Days of Jesus” are reexamined in light of recent archaeological finds, biblical scholarship, etc., in this new special. 8 p.m. KOCE

Rose McIver returns as everyone’s favorite undead crime-solver in a new season of “iZombie.” 9 p.m. KTLA

They’re putting the band back together! Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies and company reconvene for a long-delayed fifth season of the suspense drama “Prison Break.” 9 p.m. Fox

WEDNESDAY

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is also back with new episodes. 9 p.m. Bravo

Where did Leonardo da Vinci get all of those brilliant ideas? They answer just might surprise you on a new episode of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The animated comedy “Archer” jumps to FX’s sister network with a retro-styled reboot set in a noir-ish 1940s Los Angeles. With the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, et al. 10 p.m. FXX

“The Simpsons’ ” Hank Azaria is “Brockmire,” a disgraced baseball announcer reduced to calling minor-league games in a podunk town, in this new sitcom. Amanda Peet also stars. 10 p.m. IFC

Over there! Over there! The special “America’s Great War 1917-1918” recalls our nation’s part in the fight during WWI. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

THURSDAY

Pro golf’s “2017 Masters Tournament” tees off at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Noon ESPN

The real estate series “Flip or Flop” begets a Sin City spinoff, “Flip or Flop Vegas.” Married house-flippers Bristol and Aubrey Marunde star. 9 p.m. HGTV

The documentary series “Dark Net” returns with more terrifying technology-themed tales from the tangled side of the Web. 10 p.m. Showtime

FRIDAY

The new series “American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story” mixes archival footage and dramatic re-creations to tell the tale of the man and his men’s magazine. Any time, Amazon

Baz Luhrman’s 1970s-set music-biz drama “The Get Down” is back with new episodes. Any time, Netflix

Awkward! “First Dates” at a Chicago restaurant are served up for your viewing pleasure in this new reality series narrated by Drew Barrymore. 8 p.m. NBC

Aspiring inventors put their best toys forward, and kids judge the results, in the new reality series “The Toy Box.” “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Good vibrations: The new documentary “The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds” recalls the creation of one of the most influential rock albums of all time. 8 p.m. Showtime

A tween named “Andi Mack” learns a shocking secret about the woman she thought was her big sister in this new coming-of-age series. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars. 8:30 p.m. Disney Channel

“You the Jury” will render verdicts on real-life civil cases, without the hassle of having to show up to court, in this new unscripted series hosted by Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro. 9 p.m. Fox

U.K.-based troupe BalletBoyz salutes those who fought and fell during WWI in the shot-on-location dance film “Young Men” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Just a good old boy: The star-studded special “Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings” includes tributes to the late singer-songwriter from fellow former Highwaymen Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. 10 p.m. CMT