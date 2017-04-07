TV This Week, April 9-15: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000,' 'Suicide Squad,' and more

SUNDAY

The new special “The Face of Jesus Uncovered?” reexamines the much-examined holy relic known as the Shroud of Turin. 9 p.m. History Channel

The espionage drama “Homeland” concludes a crackerjack sixth season. With Clare Danes and Mandy Patinkin. 9 p.m. Showtime

Smokey Robinson, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The Motown legend explores his family history on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

The host of “Talking Dead” gets to gab about things other than zombies in the new chat show “Talking With Chris Hardwick.” 11 p.m. AMC

A big blue space monster (voiced by “Silicon Valley’s” T.J. Miller) commandeers a Japanese variety show and chats up real-life celebs in the new late-night series “The Gorburger Show.” Midnight, Comedy Central

Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks on the set of "Better Call Saul." Michele K.Short / AMC / Sony Pictures Television Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks on the set of "Better Call Saul." Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks on the set of "Better Call Saul." (Michele K.Short / AMC / Sony Pictures Television)

MONDAY

Over the top, doughboys! “American Experience” remembers the United States’ role in helping to fight and win WWI in the new three-part episode “The Great War.” 9 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.-Wed.

Those car-crazy “Street Outlaws” rev up for a ninth season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Better call Bob Odenkirk and tell him it’s time for a third season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff/prequel “Better Call Saul.” With Michael McKean and Jonathan Banks. 10 p.m. AMC

Online rankings tanking? It’s chef and restaurant consultant Monti Carlo to the rescue in the new reality series “Help My Yelp.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Rashida Jones is back on the case in new episodes of the kooky cop comedy “Angie Tribeca.” 10:30 p.m. TBS

TUESDAY

The Andy Samberg cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has its spring premiere. With Andre Braugher and Terry Crews. 8 p.m. Fox

A new “Nazi Mega Weapons” recalls the Third Reich’s fortification of the Channel Islands — the English ones, not the California ones. 8 p.m. KOCE

The blended-family drama “The Fosters” ends its fourth season followed by the series finale of “Switched at Birth.” 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform

Crab is still king on the 13th-season premiere of “Deadliest Catch.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Look sharp! The blade-making competition “Forged in Fire” is back for another go-round. 9 p.m. History Channel

A family in the witness protection program comes out of hiding and settles in suburbia in the new reality series “Unprotected.” 9 p.m. Oxygen

WEDNESDAY

“Nature” says “Viva Puerto Rico” in this new episode that surveys the flora and fauna of that U.S. territory in the Caribbean. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Full House’s” Jodie Sweetin, “Step by Step’s” Christine Lakin and “7th Heaven’s” Beverley Mitchell play themselves in the new sitcom “Hollywood Darlings.” Then, New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre does likewise in the new series “Return of the Mac.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Pop

“Storage Wars” unlocks a 10th season with stops in Orange and Moreno Valley. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

It’s case closed on the fifth-season finale of police drama “Major Crimes.” Mary McDonnell stars. 9 p.m. TNT

After five seasons, the Victorian-era crime drama “Ripper Street” comes to the end of the road. With Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn. 11 p.m. BBC America

THURSDAY

March madman: “30 for 30” profiles University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari in the new sports doc “One and Not Done.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11 p.m. ESPN2

The D.C.-set drama “Scandal” hits the 100-episode mark. That’s a whole lot of “Handled!” Kerry Washington stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Something’s fishy: Fishermen, marine biologists and others detail the decline of the oldest fishery in the U.S. in the new docu-special “Sacred Cod.” 9 and 11:30 p.m. Discovery Channel

Elvis has left the building! “Sun Records,” the limited drama series about the early days of rock ’n’ roll, ends its run. 10 p.m. CMT

FRIDAY

Chelsea Handler is back with new episodes of her freewheeling chat show “Chelsea.” Any time, Netflix

In the not-too-distant future — next Friday, A.D. — comes the return of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” New cast members Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt and “The Guild’s” Felicia Day and ’bots Tom Servo, Crow, et al., are all onboard for a reboot of the beloved series that specialized in spoofing cheesy B-movies. Any time, Netflix

“The Lion’s” Dev Patel is “The Man Who Knew Infinity” in this 2015 bio-drama about early 20th-century math whiz Srinivasa Ramanujan. Jeremy Irons also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime

Tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, currently gracing the stage in L.A. Opera’s “The Tales of Hoffman,” are star-crossed lovers “Romeo and Juliet” in Gounod’s musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Will Smith and Margot Robbie head up a “Suicide Squad” consisting of super villains in this some-dug-it, some-didn’t 2016 action flick based on characters from DC Comics. With Jared Leto as the Joker. 8 p.m. HBO

All that stands between a teen and a multi-million-dollar inheritance is her “Killer Mom” in this new thriller. With Karen Cliche and Kirby Bliss Blanton. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Winding down: Peter Capaldi commences his final season as “Doctor Who” on the return of the sci-fi series. Followed by the debut of the new “Who” spinoff “Class.” 9 and 10 p.m. BBC America

The unscripted series “Iyanla, Fix My Life” is fixin’ to return for a sixth season. 9 p.m. OWN

She likes canines, he likes felines, but darn it if they don’t fall in love anyway in the new TV move “Like Cats and Dogs.” With Cassidy Gifford and Wyatt Nash. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A chart-topping hip-hop artist mixes songs, interviews and a healthy dose of social commentary in the new special “J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film.” 10 p.m. HBO