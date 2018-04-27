TV This Week, April 29-May 5: 'The Simpsons,' 'AMC Visionaries' and more

SUNDAY
"The Simpsons" hits the 636-episode mark, besting "Gunsmoke" as the scripted series with the most episodes in TV history … the difference being, "Gunsmoke" was still funny after its 10th season. 8 p.m. Fox
The kids aren't all right in the new made-for-cable thriller "Nanny Killer." With Morgan Obenreder and Danielle Bisutti. 8 p.m. Lifetime
"Howards End," um, ends. Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfayden star in the conclusion of this miniseries based on E.M. Forster's novel. 8 p.m. Starz
British detectives Cassie and Sunny (Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar) are back on an all-new cold case in new episodes of "Unforgotten" on "Masterpiece." 9 p.m. KOCE
Catherine Bell returns as the bewitching Cassie Nightingale for a fourth season of the fantasy drama "Good Witch." Bailee Madison and James Denton also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
MONDAY
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and figure skating's Tonya Harding are just two of the celebrities who'll be hoofing it on an all-athletes edition of "Dancing With the Stars." 8 p.m. ABC
The new reality series "Very Superstitious With George Lopez" has the veteran comic investigating far-fetched and often foolish beliefs. 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m. and midnight A&E
It's "Elementary," my dear Watson, for a sixth season of this mystery drama starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu. 10 p.m. CBS
Ex-cons turned detectives work to free others imprisoned for crimes they did not commit in the documentary "True Conviction" on a new "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE
"AMC Visionaries" presents "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction," a new series wherein the "Terminator" and "Aliens" filmmaker discusses the sci-fi genre with the likes of George Lucas, Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ridley Scott, Will Smith, Steven Spielberg and Sigourney Weaver. 10:05 p.m. AMC
TUESDAY
The new stand-up special "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" finds the comic cracking wise about childhood, college, his days as a writer on "SNL," and so on. Any time, Netflix
The role of religion in life, art and society is examined on new episodes of "Civilizations" and "First Civilizations." 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
"Frontline" reveals the ongoing humanitarian crisis being suffered by some of your fellow American citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the new episode "Blackout in Puerto Rico." 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
"What's Living in You?" That is the icky question as "Nova Wonders" details the bacteria, viruses, etc., to which the human body plays host in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Automobile appraisers tell you what your beat-up old jalopy or junker may or may not be worth in the new series "Sticker Shock." 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The new five-part docuseries "Being Serena" serves up an intimate portrait of tennis great Serena Williams. 10 p.m. HBO
A new "America Inside Out With Katie Couric" seeks the roots of the economic, racial and cultural anxiety afflicting many white working-class voters. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Resistance is futile but continues regardless on the third season of the L.A.-set alien-invasion drama "Colony." Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies star. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Hey, bro! "Sliders'" Jerry O'Connell guest stars as Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) big brother on a new episode of "The Big Bang Theory." 8 p.m. CBS
It's season-finale time for the sitcoms "Superstore," "A.P. Bio" and "Champions." 8, 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Tweens take on their tyrannical principal in the live action/animated 2016 comedy "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life." With Lauren Graham, Andy Daly and Retta. 8 p.m. TMC
"Community's" Yvette Nicole Brown continues her guest role as Christy's (Anna Faris) new sponsor on a new episode of the sitcom "Mom." 9 p.m. CBS
FRIDAY
Medical practitioners and their terminally ill patients confront the inevitable head on in "End Game," a new documentary from Oscar-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman ("The Times of Harvey Milk," "The Celluloid Closet"). Any time, Netflix
Kids say the darnedest things, aided and abetted by a comedy legend, in the new series "A Little Help With Carol Burnett." Any time, Netflix
The new special "Warren Buffett: Investor, Teacher, Icon" profiles the billionaire philanthropist dubbed "the Oracle of Omaha." 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
A two-time Tony nominee takes the stage in "Stephanie J. Block in Concert" on a new "Live From Lincoln Center." 9 p.m. KOCE
"Parks and Rec's" Nick Offerman, "Empire's" Jussie Smollett and former Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson are among the celebrity correspondents pressed into duty on a new season of "America Divided." 9 p.m. Epix
The new docuseries "The Tesla Files" remembers the Serbia American electrical and mechanical engineer who invented pretty much everything except the electric car that bears his name. 10 p.m. History Channel
SATURDAY
Break out your fanciest hats, it's time for horse racing's "144th Kentucky Derby." From Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. 11:30 a.m. NBC
Meet the new class: Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and for some reason Bon Jovi are this year's inductees at the "2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony." 8 p.m. HBO
Liam Neeson plays an FBI agent with a particular set of skills, skills that made him a nightmare for the Nixon administration during the dark days of the Watergate scandal, in the 2017 docudrama "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." 8 p.m. Starz
Emmy winner Donald Glover ("Atlanta") hosts a new "Saturday Night Live," with musical guest Childish Gambino … the rapper who looks suspiciously like Donald Glover. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
All is unfair in love and WWI in "The Promise," filmmaker Terry George's fact-based 2016 romantic drama set against the backdrop of the Armenian Genocide during the waning days of the Ottoman Empire. Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale star. 9 p.m. Showtime
