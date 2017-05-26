TV This Week, May 28-June 3: 'Free State of Jones,' 'Still Star-Crossed' and more

SUNDAY

Superstar soprano Renée Fleming and Irish tenor Ronan Tynan are among the performers for this year’s “National Memorial Day Concert.” Joe Mantegna and Laurence Fishburne host the 28th annual telecast from Washington, D.C. 8 p.m. KOCE

Host Jeremy Wade wades into his last river in search of “River Monsters” in this series’ finale. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

You’ll be swell! It’s January 1961, and the president-elect is feted by the likes of Ethel Merman, Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Belafonte, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in the documentary special “JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala.” 9:30 and 11 p.m. KOCE

What a croc! An intrepid cameraman known as Mungo goes in search of a man-eating reptile in Liberia in the debut installment of the adventure series “Expedition Mungo.” 10 p.m. Animal Planet

MONDAY

Hockey’s best take to the ice for Game 1 of the “2017 Stanley Cup Final.” 5 p.m. NBC

The last days of the King of Pop are recalled in the new TV movie “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.” Jackson tribute artist Navi stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie will once again be making up as they go along in a 13th season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” “Archer’s” Aisha Tyler returns as host. 9 p.m. KTLA

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” returns with a special two-hour stand-alone episode. 9 p.m. A&E

See who we are and how we all got here as the story of immigration is retold in two-part special “America: Promised Land.” 9 p.m. History Channel; also Tue.

Wherefore art thou, Romeo and Juliet? Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy gets a sort-of sequel in the lavish new period drama “Still Star-Crossed.” With Anthony Head, Medalion Rahimi, Lashana Lynch and “Once Upon a Time’s” Zuleikha Robinson. 10 p.m. ABC

An Iraq War veteran gets back to the land as a way of coping with his PTSD in the documentary “Farmer/Veteran” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Those underhanded Underwoods (Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright) are back at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in a fifth season of “House of Cards.” Any time, Netflix

Here’s an “Oh, no, she didn’t!” in advance for the new comedy special “Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.” Any time, Netflix

Tyra Banks takes over hosting duties for the departed Nick Cannon on the return of “America’s Got Talent.” Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are back at the judges table. 8 p.m. NBC

It’s the end of an era on the finale of the unscripted series/social experiment “Victorian Slum House.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The suspenseful dramas “Prison Break” and “The Americans” ends their respective fifth seasons. 9 p.m. Fox; 10 p.m. FX

Ellen Barkin and her brood are up to know good for a second season of the crime drama “Animal Kingdom.” With Scott Speedman and Shawn Hatosy. 9 p.m. TNT

Dancers of every stripe will be hoofing it for judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough in the new competition series “World of Dance.” Jenna Dewan Tatum serves as host/mentor. 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

Following the return of “MasterChef,” the host of same puts regular folks through their culinary paces in the new live cooking competition “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay.” 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

Jerrod Carmichael is back with new episodes of his topical sitcom “The Carmichael Show.” David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Think before you drink: “Nova” looks at the water crisis in Flint, Mich., might say about this vital infrastructure elsewhere in the country in the new exposé “Poisoned Water.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Famous faces and their offspring compete in the new quiz show “Big Star Little Star.” Cat Deeley hosts. 9 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Basketball’s best take to the court for Game 1 of the “2017 NBA Finals.” 6 p.m. ABC

Howdy, y’all! “Nashville” returns with new cast members Rachel Bilson (“The O.C.,” “Hart of Dixie”) and “Empire’s” Kaitlin Doubleday. 9 p.m. CMT

That toddlin’ town: The 29th running of “The Amazing Race” concludes in Chicago in the reality series’ season finale. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

“Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett is still the saddest sad sack in Venice, Calif., in a new season of the comedy-drama “Flaked.” Any time, Netflix

Veteran TV producer Norman Lear (“All in the Family,” etc.) collects career kudos as part of “The 76th Annual Peabody Awards.” Rashida Jones is the host. 9 p.m. KOCE

Matthew McConaughey rebels against the Rebels and declares the “Free State of Jones” in rural Mississippi in this 2016 Civil War drama. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keri Russell and “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali. 10:15 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk, et al., tell the twisted tale of the totally gnarly 1990s skater mag that spawned the MTV series “Jackass” in the new documentary “Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine.” Any time, Hulu

“Penny Dreadful’s” Eva Green is the headmistress of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” in Tim Burton’s effects-laden 2016 fantasy tale. Asa Butterfield, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The frontier-era drama “The Son” ends its freshman season. Pierce Brosnan stars. 9 p.m. AMC