TV This Week, July 9-15: 'Will' on TNT and more

SUNDAY

The debut episode of “The Nineties” remembers “Seinfeld,” “The Sopranos” and other TV shows that ruled the tube two decades ago. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Critters from every corner of the globe will be ready for their close-ups in the new real-time nature special “Earth Live.” With Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The four-night docu-series “The Defiant Ones” tracks the career trajectories and business and artistic partnership of music moguls Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. 9 p.m. HBO; also Mon.-Wed.

The special “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” revisits the still-fascinating 1937 disappearance of the legendary aviatrix. 9 p.m. History Channel

Put that coffee down, then watch as a former “30 Rock” star gets roasted by friends and family in the new special “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin.” 9 p.m. Spike, TV Land

Singles lookin’ to get hitched move into “The Spouse House” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt are but two of “The Magnificent Seven” in this Antoine Fuqua-directed 2016 remake of the classic 1960 western. 8 p.m. Epix

Be sure to save room for “Dessert Games,” a new culinary competition hosted by Duff “Ace of Cakes” Goldman. 8 p.m. Food Network

Shut up, Wesley: “Star Trek: TNG’s” Wil Wheaton joins the shenanigans on a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. KTLA

The franchise mothership “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returns for a 12th season. 9 p.m. Bravo

What’s in a name? We know him as Shakespeare, but his friends call him “Will” in this new period drama that imagines the Bard-to-be as a hunky young playwright making his way on the theater scene in 16th-century London. 9 and 10:08 p.m. TNT

The White Helmets, the volunteers who lead search-and-rescue efforts in war-torn Syria, are saluted in the documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Baseball’s best take the field at Marlins Park in Miami for the “2017 MLB All-Star Game.” Joe Buck and John Smoltz call the action from the broadcast booth. 5 p.m. Fox

Historian Michael Wood’s multi-part series “The Story of China” concludes with a look at the dramatic changes in the Middle Kingdom in recent decades. 8 p.m. KOCE

The blended family drama “The Fosters” is back for another season. 8 p.m. Freeform

These chimps ain’t no chumps! The new special “Rise of the Warrior Apes” follows a troop of pugnacious primates in Uganda. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

You have to be “The Bold Type” to make it in the magazine game like the gal pals in this new drama. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Billy Ray Cyrus — he’s Miley’s dad, you know — is back for a second season of the sitcom “Still the King.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

Couples share close quarters while submitting to intimate queries in the new reality series “A Question of Love.” 10 p.m. FYI

The special “American Ripper” explores a far-fetched theory about the real identity of the so-called “Whitechapel Murderer.” 10 p.m. History Channel

Even more expectant parents get “Rattled” as this reality series delivers a second season. 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Athletes outstanding in their respective fields are feted at the “The 25th ESPYS.” NFL great Peyton Manning hosts the sports-awards show at the Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. ABC

Earth is in the path of a planet-killing asteroid — c’mon, asteroid! — in the new sci-fi drama “Salvation.” With astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as himself. 9 p.m. CBS

Butter that popcorn and supersize that soda for the new countdown special “The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time.” Dean Cain is host. 9 p.m. KTLA

Elephants in Africa pack their trunks for a little trek in the debut installment of “Nature’s Great Race.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams but not the now-departed Gina Torres suit up for a seventh season of the legal drama “Suits.” 9 p.m. USA

The mommy track: “Veep’s” Andrea Savage plays a wife, mother and comedy writer in the new off-color sitcom “I’m Sorry.” 10 p.m. truTV

THURSDAY

“30 for 30” celebrates a veteran sports-talk radio duo in the new documentary “Mike and the Mad Dog.” 5 p.m. ESPN

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” meets “Moonlighting” in the fun-and-flirty adventure series “Hooten & the Lady.” With Michael Landes and Ophelia Lovibond. 9 p.m. KTLA

A local hero brings the bad guys to justice in the live-action/animated documentary series “Akil the Fugitive Hunter.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

Fred Savage, Keegan-Michael Key and “How Met Your Mother’s” Cobie Smulders play “Friends From College” in this new comedy-drama series that sounds like “The Big Chill 2.0.” Any time, Netflix

“Mirror Mirror’s” Lily Collins plays a young woman struggling with anorexia in writer-director Marti Noxon’s 2017 indie drama “To the Bone.” Keanu Reeves and Lili Taylor also star, Any time, Netflix

Clang, clang, clang went the trolley in the 1944 Judy Garland musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” directed by her future husband Vincente Minnelli. 8 p.m. KCET

SATURDAY