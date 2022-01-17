What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Defiant Ones,’ TCM; ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation,’ BET
SERIES
The Neighborhood As Dave (Max Greenfield) nears his 40th birthday, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) offers to coach him for an amateur boxing tournament. Also, Marty (Marcel Spears) meets a new woman at the gym. 8 p.m. CBS
Kenan In a new episode of the comedy, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Aubrey (Dani Lane) clash when he doesn’t see that she’s growing up. 8 p.m. NBC
Bob Hearts Abishola When Bob (Billy Gardell) accidentally reveals Morenike (Tori Danner) is gay, Abishola and Kemi (Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere) defend her against their church and their own families in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
That’s My Jam Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Ryan Tedder and Bebe Rexha compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode of the game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC
4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Summer House (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
NCIS: Hawai’i Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) goes undercover at an underground poker tournament in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Filmmaker James Rutenbeck intended to make a documentary to show how participation in arts and the humanities can transform the lives of young people living in poverty. After spending a few years among students, he realized his film’s premise was flawed and reflected on his own complicity in racist structures and assumptions. The new episode “A Reckoning in Boston” chronicles Rutenbeck’s journey. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
The Film Group TCM celebrates the holiday honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with premieres of documentaries from the Film Group, a Chicago-based production company that produced films and programs sparked by the conflicts of 1960s, including the struggle for civil rights and opposition to the war in Vietnam. Up first, “American Revolution 2” chronicles the turbulence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and its aftermath, 5 and 9 p.m. The documentary “The Murder of Fred Hampton” follows at 7; “The People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters," 8:40; “Social Confrontation: The Battle of Michigan Avenue,” 10:30; “Law and Order vs. Dissent,” 10:45; and “The Right to Dissent: A Press Conference,” 12:40 a.m.
Tribute to a Queen: Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Team Authentically Celebrate a Black Icon This new special documents the making of the film that tells the story of Aretha Franklin. Jennifer Hudson stars. 7 p.m. CBS
Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation This new special features a discussion, moderated by Yara Shahidi, featuring the former first lady and a small group of college students. 7 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Basketball Purdue visits Illinois, 9 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits Howard, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Wyoming visits Nevada, 5 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Chicago Bulls visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. BSW
NFL Playoffs The Arizona Cardinals visit the Rams, 5:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Daveed Diggs. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Jenifer Lewis; Thorsten Kaye; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Someone”; Morris Chestnut; Fortune Feimster; Stephanie Izard; Sing Harlem performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum; spoken word poet Brandon Leake. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Javier Bardem; Daveed Diggs; Robert Glasper; Rapsody; BJ the Chicago Kid; Amir Sulaiman. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwyane Wade; Tessa Thompson; Andrew Michaan. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; John Early; Daniel Fang with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Defiant Ones TCM launches a marathon of MLK-themed programming with this 1958 classic starring Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier as two escaped convicts shackled to each other. 8 a.m. Also on the schedule are Kyle Johnson and Alex Clarke in 1969’s “The Learning Tree,” 11:15; Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield in 1972’s “Sounder,” 1:15 p.m.; and Ivan Dixon and Abbey Lincoln in 1964’s “Nothing But a Man,” 3:15.
Creed II (2018) 8:45 a.m. TNT
Rudy (1993) 8:53 a.m. and 7:02 p.m. Encore
Batman Begins (2005) 10 a.m. MTV
American Hustle (2013) 10:51 a.m. Encore
Batman (1989) 11 a.m. AMC
Runaway Jury (2003) 11 a.m. Pop
Chaplin (1992) 11:05 a.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon and 8 p.m. Paramount
Amy (2015) Noon TMC
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 12:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
Fences (2016) 12:28 p.m. BET
Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:59 and 11:40 p.m. Starz
The Dark Knight (2008) 1 p.m. MTV
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 1:11 p.m. Encore
The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FX
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 and 8 p.m. Pop
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 2 p.m. Syfy
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2 p.m. TBS
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:35 p.m. Paramount
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 3:58 p.m. Cinemax
Marshall (2017) 4 p.m. BET
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Syfy
Coach Carter (2005) 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
Philadelphia (1993) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Morris From America (2016) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 5 p.m. AMC
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX
The Fugitive (1993) 5 and 11 p.m. Pop
Little Women (2019) 5 p.m. Starz
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5:10 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Stand by Me (1986) 6 and 10 p.m. BBC America
Losing Isaiah (1995) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. AMC
Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TBS
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:40 p.m. Encore
Flight (2012) 10:50 p.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 10:50 p.m. HBO
Selma (2014) 11 p.m. USA
First Cow (2019) 11:30 p.m. TMC
