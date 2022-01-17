What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Defiant Ones,’ TCM; ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation,’ BET

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood As Dave (Max Greenfield) nears his 40th birthday, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) offers to coach him for an amateur boxing tournament. Also, Marty (Marcel Spears) meets a new woman at the gym. 8 p.m. CBS

Kenan In a new episode of the comedy, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Aubrey (Dani Lane) clash when he doesn’t see that she’s growing up. 8 p.m. NBC

Bob Hearts Abishola When Bob (Billy Gardell) accidentally reveals Morenike (Tori Danner) is gay, Abishola and Kemi (Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere) defend her against their church and their own families in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

That’s My Jam Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Ryan Tedder and Bebe Rexha compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode of the game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC

4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Summer House (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

NCIS: Hawai’i Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) goes undercover at an underground poker tournament in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Filmmaker James Rutenbeck intended to make a documentary to show how participation in arts and the humanities can transform the lives of young people living in poverty. After spending a few years among students, he realized his film’s premise was flawed and reflected on his own complicity in racist structures and assumptions. The new episode “A Reckoning in Boston” chronicles Rutenbeck’s journey. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The Film Group TCM celebrates the holiday honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with premieres of documentaries from the Film Group, a Chicago-based production company that produced films and programs sparked by the conflicts of 1960s, including the struggle for civil rights and opposition to the war in Vietnam. Up first, “American Revolution 2” chronicles the turbulence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and its aftermath, 5 and 9 p.m. The documentary “The Murder of Fred Hampton” follows at 7; “The People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters," 8:40; “Social Confrontation: The Battle of Michigan Avenue,” 10:30; “Law and Order vs. Dissent,” 10:45; and “The Right to Dissent: A Press Conference,” 12:40 a.m.

Tribute to a Queen: Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Team Authentically Celebrate a Black Icon This new special documents the making of the film that tells the story of Aretha Franklin. Jennifer Hudson stars. 7 p.m. CBS

Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation This new special features a discussion, moderated by Yara Shahidi, featuring the former first lady and a small group of college students. 7 p.m. BET

SPORTS

College Basketball Purdue visits Illinois, 9 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits Howard, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Wyoming visits Nevada, 5 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Chicago Bulls visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. BSW

NFL Playoffs The Arizona Cardinals visit the Rams, 5:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Daveed Diggs. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Jenifer Lewis; Thorsten Kaye; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Someone”; Morris Chestnut; Fortune Feimster; Stephanie Izard; Sing Harlem performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum; spoken word poet Brandon Leake. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Javier Bardem; Daveed Diggs; Robert Glasper; Rapsody; BJ the Chicago Kid; Amir Sulaiman. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwyane Wade; Tessa Thompson; Andrew Michaan. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; John Early; Daniel Fang with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Defiant Ones TCM launches a marathon of MLK-themed programming with this 1958 classic starring Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier as two escaped convicts shackled to each other. 8 a.m. Also on the schedule are Kyle Johnson and Alex Clarke in 1969’s “The Learning Tree,” 11:15; Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield in 1972’s “Sounder,” 1:15 p.m.; and Ivan Dixon and Abbey Lincoln in 1964’s “Nothing But a Man,” 3:15.

Creed II (2018) 8:45 a.m. TNT

Rudy (1993) 8:53 a.m. and 7:02 p.m. Encore

Batman Begins (2005) 10 a.m. MTV

American Hustle (2013) 10:51 a.m. Encore

Batman (1989) 11 a.m. AMC

Runaway Jury (2003) 11 a.m. Pop

Chaplin (1992) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon and 8 p.m. Paramount

Amy (2015) Noon TMC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 12:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

Fences (2016) 12:28 p.m. BET

Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:59 and 11:40 p.m. Starz

The Dark Knight (2008) 1 p.m. MTV

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 1:11 p.m. Encore

The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FX

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 and 8 p.m. Pop

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 2 p.m. Syfy

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2 p.m. TBS

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:35 p.m. Paramount

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 3:58 p.m. Cinemax

Marshall (2017) 4 p.m. BET

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Syfy

Coach Carter (2005) 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

Philadelphia (1993) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Morris From America (2016) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 5 p.m. AMC

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX

The Fugitive (1993) 5 and 11 p.m. Pop

Little Women (2019) 5 p.m. Starz

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5:10 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Stand by Me (1986) 6 and 10 p.m. BBC America

Losing Isaiah (1995) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. AMC

Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TBS

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:40 p.m. Encore

Flight (2012) 10:50 p.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 10:50 p.m. HBO

Selma (2014) 11 p.m. USA

First Cow (2019) 11:30 p.m. TMC

