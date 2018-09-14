TV This Week, Sept. 16-22: 'The Shape of Water,' the Emmys and more

SUNDAY
Her too: “90210’s” Shannen Doherty plays a mom whose teen daughter is trapped in an abusive relationship in the new TV movie “No One Would Tell.” Mira Sorvino also stars. 8 and 11:06 p.m. Lifetime
Step right this way! The docu-series “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” is back with new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime
“Warriors of Liberty City” are a team of aspiring football heroes, from a rough-and-tumble Miami neighborhood, playing in a youth league founded by 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell in this six-part docu-series. 8 and 11 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
Last season’s best-drama winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will be looking to make it two in a row at the “70th Primetime Emmy Awards.” “SNL’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost cohost. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC
Cowabunga! Those “heroes in a half shell” are back in action in the new animated franchise entry “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” 6:30 and 7 p.m. Nickelodeon; also Tue.-Thu., 6:30 p.m.
The docu-special “Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes” uses new interviews and archival footage to paint a grim portrait of the murderous “family” that brought fear to our fair city in August, 1969. Liev Schreiber narrates. 8 p.m. Fox
The sci-fi drama “Salvation” offers its second-season finale, followed by the sixth-season finale of the Jonny Lee Miller-Lucy Liu detective drama “Elementary.” 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman proclaim a winner as “Kids Baking Championship” concludes its fifth season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Hasidic women in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn buck centuries of tradition by forming an all-female squad of EMTs in the documentary “93Queen” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The new standup special “D.L. Hughley: Contrarian” finds the “Kings of Comedy” comic and sitcom star riffing on politics, pop culture and more personal matters. Any time, Netflix
“The Avengers’ ” Elizabeth Olsen plays a young widow who’s had it up to here with hearing “Sorry for Your Loss” after her husband’s sudden death in this darkly comic online series. Janet McTeer and “Star Wars’ ” Kelly Marie Tran also star. 6 p.m. Facebook Watch
The finalists have one last shot to impress before the winner is crowned the next night in the two-part 13th-season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; also Wed.
A new edition of the virtual book club “The Great American Read” touches on such classic novels as J.D. Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye” and Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The kids come cheaper by the half-dozen for one married couple that has three kids already in the new reality series “Sweet Home Sextuplets.” 10 p.m. TLC
“The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us” in this new special a week ahead of that heart-tugging family drama’s Season 3 premiere. With Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 10 p.m. NBC
WEDNESDAY
A new “MasterChef” will be crowned when this culinary competition hosted by Gordon Ramsay closes out its ninth season with a two-hour finale. 8 p.m. Fox
The knee bone’s connected to the thigh bone, and that ain’t the half of it, in the anatomically-correct three-part event series “The Amazing Human Body.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Those other gorgeous ladies of wrestling are back in action for an eighth season of the reality series “Total Divas.” 9 p.m. E!
The intrepid Andrew Zimmern roams the land looking for the best deals in meals on wheels in his latest series, “Big Food Truck Tip.” First stops: Birmingham, Ala., then Memphis, Tenn. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
“I Feel Bad,” proclaims one overwhelmed working mom (Sarayu Blue, “Blockers”) in this candid new sitcom. “Private Practice’s” Paul Adelstein also stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC
It’s case closed on the second-season finale of the Bill Pullman detective drama “The Sinner.” With Carrie Coons. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
“Six Feet Under’s” Rachel Griffiths is on the case in the imported-from-Down-Under online detective drama “Dead Lucky.” Sundance Now
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” continues and includes the musical 1976 melodrama “Sparkle.” “Miami Vice’s” Philip Michael Thomas and “Fame’s” Irene Cara star in this cult classic about the rise and fall of a Supremes-like girl group. 7 p.m. TCM
Is there an EMT in the house? The spin-off docuseries “Nightwatch Nation” ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. A&E
“Snowfall,” the drama about the origins of the crack-cocaine epidemic in the neighborhood formerly known as South Central L.A., wraps its second season. With Damson Idris and Carter Hudson. 10 and 11 p.m. FX
FRIDAY
“Taxi’s” Tony Danza plays an ex-NYPD officer whose son (Josh Groban) is an uptight NYPD detective in the new comedy series “The Good Cop.” Any time, Netflix
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star as strangers who sign up for a drug trial only to have their minds majorly messed with in “Maniac,” a brain-bending new limited series from “True Detective’s” Cary Fukunaga. Justin Theroux and Sally Field also star. Any time, Netflix
“The Best Man’s” Sanaa Lathan plays a career woman trying to straighten out her life after she stops straightening her hair in the new romantic comedy “Nappily Ever After.” With “Greenleaf’s” Lynn Whitfield and “Ghostbusters’ ” Ernie Hudson. Any time, Netflix
The new music doc “Quincy” gets up close and personal with legendary record producer, arranger and all-around cool cat Quincy Jones, and features tributes and testimonials from the likes of former President Barack Obama and rapper Kendrick Lamar. Any time, Netflix
In this corner…: Three up-from-the-streets amateur boxers — two men and one woman — have their mettle tested in the long-running Golden Gloves tournament in New York City in the 2018 sports doc “Cradle of Champions.” 8 p.m. Showtime
“Art in the Twenty-First Century” scopes out the art scene in Johannesburg, then Berlin, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle, but one woman (Sally Hawkins) needs a fish-like humanoid creature (Doug Jones) like nobody’s business in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning 2017 romantic fantasy-fable “The Shape of Water.” Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer also star. 8 p.m. HBO
An unexpected romance is just icing on the cupcake for one San Francisco baker in the new TV movie “Truly, Madly, Sweetly.” With Nikki DeLoach and Dylan Neal. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
