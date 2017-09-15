TV This Week, Sept. 17-23: The Emmys, 'The State' and more

SUNDAY

The sci-fi drama “Westworld” and a resurgent “SNL” lead the field with 22 nominations apiece at the “69th Primetime Emmy Awards.” Stephen Colbert emcees. 5 p.m. CBS

Filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick revisit “The Vietnam War” in this exhaustive — and likely exhausting — 10-part, 18-hour documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE; also Mon.-Thu.; concludes Sept. 28

A teen (Emily Rudd) finds romance and intrigue of the aquatic variety in the 2016 fantasy tale “Sea Change.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

No hablas español? No problema. Univision’s fact-based Spanish-language narco-drama “El Chapo” is back for a second season — now with English subtitles. 10 p.m. KMEX

Guillermo del Toro’s creepy and icky horror drama “The Strain” airs its final episode. 10 p.m. FX

Big men on campus: Danny McBride and Walton Goggins return in a new season of the comedy “Vice Principals.” 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

A new champion is proclaimed as the obstacle course competition “American Ninja Warrior” wraps another season. From Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC

Pop music’s Debbie Gibson, former Lakers great Derek Fisher and “Malcolm in the Middle’s” Frankie Muniz are among the celebrities who’ll be hoofing it on a new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” 8 p.m. ABC

Melissa Rivers and company dish on the Emmys on an all-new “Fashion Police.” 8 p.m. E!

The stories of British citizens who went to Syria to join the terrorist organization ISIS are dramatized in the four-part miniseries “The State.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel; also Tue.

The forecast calls for climate change, food and water shortages, global instability, mass human migration, etc., as described in the 2016 documentary “The Age of Consequences.” 9 p.m. Starz

Comic Martin Lawrence is among stars feted on a 1990s-themed edition of “VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors.” 9 p.m. VH1

The new realty series “Behind Closed Doors: The American Family” gets up close and personal with a trio of families, each in the throes of some major upheaval. 11 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

Jerry Seinfeld recalls his time in the trenches as a struggling comic in the new special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Netflix

The remaining contestants will give it their all before the winning act is revealed on the two-night season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Tyra Banks host. 8 p.m. NBC; also Wed.

The reality series “The Little Couple” and “7 Little Johnstons” return with new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. TLC

A former NYPD detective opens up his case files in the new unscripted series “Street Justice: The Bronx.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong” is back for a fifth season. 9 p.m. OWN

“The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace” just ahead of a reboot of the hit sitcom in this new special. With Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. 10 p.m. NBC

Late-night TV’s Conan O’Brien is bound for Israel on a new installment of his occasional travel series “Conan Without Borders.” 10 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Winners will also be announced on the season finales of the reality competitions “Big Brother” and “MasterChef.” 8 p.m. CBS; 8 p.m. Fox

Run a marathon in under two hours? Three elite athletes are training to do just that in the special “Breaking2.” 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell are back for a second season of the heavenly comedy “The Good Place.” 10 p.m. NBC

“Channel Zero: No-End House” is the latest iteration of the creepy anthology series. 10 p.m. Syfy

THURSDAY

The Who, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin kick out the jams in D.A. Pennebaker’s 1968 film “Monterey Pop,” kicking off a slate of classic rock docs. 5 p.m. TCM

The before-Batman drama “Gotham” launches a fourth season. With Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin. 8 p.m. Fox

Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy “The Orville” settles into its regular time-slot. 9 p.m. Fox

The new special “O.J.: Guilty in Vegas” takes another look at the former football star’s 2008 conviction for armed robbery in Sin City. 9 p.m. A&E

Hair and make-up artists go head-to-head in the new series “American Beauty Star” hosted by supermodel Adriana Lima. 10:30 p.m. Lifetime

FRIDAY

The “Full House” reboot “Fuller House” is back for a third season. Any time, Netflix

Get up close and personal with pop-music superstar Lady Gaga in the 2017 behind-the-scenes documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” Any time, Netflix

A British comic and his dear old dad go gallivanting through Southeast Asia in the new special “Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father.” Any time, Netflix

Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor is back in a fourth season of Jill Soloway’s dysfunctional family drama “Transparent.” Any time, Amazon

Country music greats including Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Tammy Wynette are on the road again in the new animated comedy “Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus.” 10 p.m. Cinemax

SATURDAY

“Macbeth” costars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard class up the otherwise by-the-numbers 2016 action tale/video-game adaptation “Assassin’s Creed.” 8 p.m. HBO

An amnesiac author finds romance in the Green Mountain State in the new TV movie “Falling for Vermont.” With Julie Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A little knowledge is not-so-dangerous thing in the new special “The Ultimate Guide to Sounding Smart.” 10 p.m. History Channel

