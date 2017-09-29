TV This Week, Oct. 1-7: 'The Last Man on Earth,' 'Poldark' and more

SUNDAY

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “This Is Life With Lisa Ling” return with new episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

“Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” kick off new seasons. 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Fox

Jeremy Piven plays a Silicon Valley pioneer who seeks a high-tech solution to his daughter’s unsolved murder in the new procedural “Wisdom of the Crowd.” 8 p.m. CBS

“One Small Indiscretion” sets a plan for revenge in motion in this new thriller. With Ashley Scott and Tiera Skovbye. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Parks and Rec’s” Adam Scott and “The Office’s” Craig Robinson team up to take on the supernatural in the silly-spooky sitcom “Ghosted.” 8:30 p.m. Fox

Aidan Turner is back as the hunkiest man in Cornwall in new episodes of the period drama “Poldark” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Kim and kompany return with a new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 9 p.m. E!

The future’s not too bright and neither’s Will Forte in a fourth season of the post-apocalyptic comedy “The Last Man on Earth.” Kristen Wiig guest stars. 9:30 p.m. Fox

“Ten Days in the Valley” is 10 days too long for a TV exec searching for her missing daughter in this new mystery drama. “The Closer’s” Kyra Sedgwick stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Curmudgeon’s curmudgeon Larry David is back with a long-delayed ninth season of his sardonic comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” 10 p.m. HBO

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on the season premiere of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

It’s keep calm and carry on at a posh hotel in WWII-era London in the new period drama “The Halcyon.” With Olivia Williams. 7 p.m. Ovation

“Smallville’s” Tom Welling joins the cast of “Lucifer” in the supernatural drama’s third-season premiere. Tom Ellis stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Mark Feuerstein (“Royal Pains”) plays a divorced actor whose parents and brother live in adjacent apartments in the new sitcom “9JKL.” Linda Lavin and Elliot Gould also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

“True Blood’s” Stephen Moyer and “Dollhouse’s” Amy Acker play the parents of kids with superpowers in the new “X-Men” spinoff “The Gifted.” 9 p.m. Fox

Autistic youngsters hit the pool as part of their very own “Swim Team” in this new documentary on “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The horrors wrought by the terrorist organization ISIS in the Syrian city of Raqqa are surveyed in the new documentary “City of Ghosts.” 10 p.m. A&E

TUESDAY

The family sitcoms “The Middle,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “black-ish” are back with new episodes. 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m. ABC

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the aforementioned Larry David discover they’re not actually the same person on the season premiere of the celebrity genealogy series “Finding Your Roots.” Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns as host. 8 p.m. KOCE

A struggling rapper (Brandon Michael Hall) is movin’ on up to city hall in the new sitcom “The Mayor.” With “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown and “Glee’s” Lea Michele. 9:30 p.m. ABC

“Joan of Arcadia’s” Jason Ritter is on his own mission from God in the new fantasy-comedy “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.” 10 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

P!nk, Harry Styles, Lorde, Miley Cyrus and the Weeknd are among the performers taking the stage in the two-night special “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. KTLA; also Thu.

A pint-sized pachyderm learns to make its way in the world in “Naledi: One Little Elephant” on the season premiere of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Nova” revisits medieval times — the historical era, not the themed restaurant — in the new episode “Secrets of the Shining Knight.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Host Josh Gates is calling occupants of interplanetary craft in “Expedition Unknown: Hunt for Extraterrestrials.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

“Frontline” profiles Kim Jong-un in the new episode “North Korea’s Deadly Dictator.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Shonda Rhimes’ D.C.-set drama “Scandal” launches its seventh and final season. Kerry Washington stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Oscar winner Charlize Theron guest stars on a new episode of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi comedy “The Orville.” 9 p.m. Fox

The female vampire-hunter known as “Van Helsing” is back in action for another season. Kelly Overton stars. 9 p.m. Syfy

Orange County is the setting for the new reality series “Real Estate Wars.” 10 p.m. Bravo

A remote Alaskan village is setting for the new supernatural drama “Ghost Wars.” With Avan Jogia, Meatloaf and “Daredevil’s” Vincent D’Onofrio. 10 p.m. Syfy

FRIDAY

The fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time” returns for a new season with some new faces and story-lines and on its new night. 8 p.m. ABC

The Mavericks’ Raul Malo is your guide to music, arts and culture in the Cuban capital in the documentary “Havana Time Machine” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A new “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” recalls the homegrown terrorist attack that took place in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, 2015. 9 p.m. Showtime

Mexican actor Gael García Bernal and “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi are among the honorees at the 30th edition of “The Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Superstition” abounds in a small Georgia town in this new supernatural drama. With Mario Van Peebles and “Deadwood’s” W. Earl Brown. 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

The director of “Jaws,” “Raiders,” “E.T.,” etc., etc., etc., discusses his estimable filmography in the intimate new documentary “Spielberg.” 8 p.m. HBO

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are in the bed-and-breakfast biz in the romantic TV-movie sequel “All of My Heart: Inn Love.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel