TV This Week, Oct. 8-14: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'BET Hip-Hop Awards' and more

SUNDAY

Téa Leoni returns for another season of the D.C.-set drama “Madam Secretary.” 10 p.m. CBS

Post-WWII Paris is the setting for the new fashion-industry drama “The Collection” airing on “Masterpiece.” With Richard Coyle, Tom Riley and Mamie Gummer. 10 p.m. KOCE

The new series “Haunted USA” goes in search of the spookiest spots in America. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chats with host Neil deGrasse Tyson on “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Where’s Carl?! “The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking” is a stop-motion-animated sendup of the hit zombie drama. Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

Literary characters come to life in the new kid flick “Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.” With Breanna Yde and Casey Simpson. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Look, up in the sky! Melissa Benoist is back for another season as “Supergirl.” 8 p.m. KTLA

Rescuing a comrade left behind after a failed mission is the better part of “Valor” for two U.S. Army helicopter pilots in this new action drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

The tale of the American backpackers who somehow ended up in an Iranian prison is retold in the 2017 documentary “The Three Hikers.” 9 p.m. Starz

The people of the remote Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic find their traditional way of life threatened on several fronts in the documentary “The Islands and the Whales” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“House’s” Hugh Laurie is back for a second season of the online mystery drama “Chance.” Any time, Hulu

The 2017 documentary “Take Me Home Huey” examines the key role played by the Huey helicopter during the Vietnam War. 7 p.m. KOCE; also Thu., 8 p.m.

“The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” are back in action with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

Christopher Walken … explores his … family history … on a new “Finding Your Roots.” Carly Simon and “Portlandia’s” Fred Armisen are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

Hometown heroes Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper are among the nominees at the “2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.” 8 p.m. BET

Twenty-somethings try to pass as high schoolers in Topeka, Kan., in the new unscripted series “Undercover High.” 10 p.m. A&E

WEDNESDAY

The kids aren’t all right in “Riverdale” as this teen drama based on Archie Comics returns for its sophomore season. 8 p.m. KTLA

“Nature” gets up close and personal with some crafty critters in the new episode “Fox Tales.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Melrose Place’s” Grant Show is no John Forsythe in a reboot of the classic prime-time soap “Dynasty.” 9 p.m. KTLA

Stonehenge — where the demons dwell, where the banshees live and they do live well — gets the archaeological once-over on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman” is a new series about humankind narrated by the actor in his warm, reassuring baritone. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Scott Pruitt, controversial head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is profiled on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Airing in three separate segments and then all together, “Queers” is an anthology of eight short films about the experiences of gay men in Britain over the past 100 years. With Alan Cumming and Ben Whishaw. 10 a.m., 3 and 6:30 p.m.; 10 p.m. BBC America

The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” boots up a third season. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Comic Sarah Silverman will try to bring our divided nation together — no, really — in her new weekly variety series “I Love You, America.” Any time, Hulu

“Supernatural,” the demon- and monster-hunting drama that will not die, is back for the 13th season. With Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. 8 p.m. KTLA

Stephen Amell is also back in action in a new season of the superhero drama “Arrow.” 9 p.m. KTLA

Standup guys: George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy play themselves in the raunchy new sitcom “The Comedy Get Down.” 11:30 p.m. BET

FRIDAY

“The Babysitter” gets $6.66 an hour — and your soul! — in this new horror comedy. With Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne. Any time, Netflix

The imported documentary “Kingdom of Us” follows a British family through the aftermath of their father’s suicide. Any time, Netflix

Just in time for Friday the 13th, the hit podcast “Lore” is now a six-part anthology series exploring the origins of classic terror tales. Any time, Amazon

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson costar in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s new dysfunctional family comedy-drama “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).” Any time, Netflix

The new fact-based crime drama “Mindhunter” revisits the FBI’s earliest efforts at profiling serial killers. With “Fringe’s” Anna Torv. Any time, Netflix

Rebecca Bloom is still your “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Gina Rodriguez is still “Jane the Virgin” as these two quirky-campy series return. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

“Gold Rush” is back with a live special followed by the Alaska-set docu-series’ two-hour eighth-season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Jazz great Nina Simone, funk pioneer Sly Stone and original indie-rockers the Velvet Underground are among the honorees in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

“Silicon Valley’s” Kumail Nanjiani hosts and P!nk is the musical guest on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are still working out the kinks in the 2017 sequel “Fifty Shades Darker.” 8 p.m. HBO

“The Last Exorcism’s” Ashley Bell and “Star Trek: TNG’s” Gates McFadden star in the new woman-in-jeopardy thriller “A Neighbor’s Deception.” 8 p.m. Lifetime