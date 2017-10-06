TV This Week, Oct. 8-14: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'BET Hip-Hop Awards' and more

SUNDAY
Téa Leoni returns for another season of the D.C.-set drama “Madam Secretary.” 10 p.m. CBS
Post-WWII Paris is the setting for the new fashion-industry drama “The Collection” airing on “Masterpiece.” With Richard Coyle, Tom Riley and Mamie Gummer. 10 p.m. KOCE
The new series “Haunted USA” goes in search of the spookiest spots in America. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chats with host Neil deGrasse Tyson on “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Where’s Carl?! “The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking” is a stop-motion-animated sendup of the hit zombie drama. Midnight, Adult Swim
MONDAY
Literary characters come to life in the new kid flick “Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.” With Breanna Yde and Casey Simpson. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Look, up in the sky! Melissa Benoist is back for another season as “Supergirl.” 8 p.m. KTLA
Rescuing a comrade left behind after a failed mission is the better part of “Valor” for two U.S. Army helicopter pilots in this new action drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
The tale of the American backpackers who somehow ended up in an Iranian prison is retold in the 2017 documentary “The Three Hikers.” 9 p.m. Starz
The people of the remote Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic find their traditional way of life threatened on several fronts in the documentary “The Islands and the Whales” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“House’s” Hugh Laurie is back for a second season of the online mystery drama “Chance.” Any time, Hulu
The 2017 documentary “Take Me Home Huey” examines the key role played by the Huey helicopter during the Vietnam War. 7 p.m. KOCE; also Thu., 8 p.m.
“The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” are back in action with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
Christopher Walken … explores his … family history … on a new “Finding Your Roots.” Carly Simon and “Portlandia’s” Fred Armisen are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE
Hometown heroes Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper are among the nominees at the “2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.” 8 p.m. BET
Twenty-somethings try to pass as high schoolers in Topeka, Kan., in the new unscripted series “Undercover High.” 10 p.m. A&E
WEDNESDAY
The kids aren’t all right in “Riverdale” as this teen drama based on Archie Comics returns for its sophomore season. 8 p.m. KTLA
“Nature” gets up close and personal with some crafty critters in the new episode “Fox Tales.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Melrose Place’s” Grant Show is no John Forsythe in a reboot of the classic prime-time soap “Dynasty.” 9 p.m. KTLA
Stonehenge — where the demons dwell, where the banshees live and they do live well — gets the archaeological once-over on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman” is a new series about humankind narrated by the actor in his warm, reassuring baritone. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Scott Pruitt, controversial head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is profiled on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Airing in three separate segments and then all together, “Queers” is an anthology of eight short films about the experiences of gay men in Britain over the past 100 years. With Alan Cumming and Ben Whishaw. 10 a.m., 3 and 6:30 p.m.; 10 p.m. BBC America
The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” boots up a third season. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Comic Sarah Silverman will try to bring our divided nation together — no, really — in her new weekly variety series “I Love You, America.” Any time, Hulu
“Supernatural,” the demon- and monster-hunting drama that will not die, is back for the 13th season. With Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. 8 p.m. KTLA
Stephen Amell is also back in action in a new season of the superhero drama “Arrow.” 9 p.m. KTLA
Standup guys: George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy play themselves in the raunchy new sitcom “The Comedy Get Down.” 11:30 p.m. BET
FRIDAY
“The Babysitter” gets $6.66 an hour — and your soul! — in this new horror comedy. With Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne. Any time, Netflix
The imported documentary “Kingdom of Us” follows a British family through the aftermath of their father’s suicide. Any time, Netflix
Just in time for Friday the 13th, the hit podcast “Lore” is now a six-part anthology series exploring the origins of classic terror tales. Any time, Amazon
Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson costar in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s new dysfunctional family comedy-drama “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).” Any time, Netflix
The new fact-based crime drama “Mindhunter” revisits the FBI’s earliest efforts at profiling serial killers. With “Fringe’s” Anna Torv. Any time, Netflix
Rebecca Bloom is still your “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Gina Rodriguez is still “Jane the Virgin” as these two quirky-campy series return. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
“Gold Rush” is back with a live special followed by the Alaska-set docu-series’ two-hour eighth-season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Jazz great Nina Simone, funk pioneer Sly Stone and original indie-rockers the Velvet Underground are among the honorees in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
“Silicon Valley’s” Kumail Nanjiani hosts and P!nk is the musical guest on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are still working out the kinks in the 2017 sequel “Fifty Shades Darker.” 8 p.m. HBO
“The Last Exorcism’s” Ashley Bell and “Star Trek: TNG’s” Gates McFadden star in the new woman-in-jeopardy thriller “A Neighbor’s Deception.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
The tech-industry drama “Halt and Catch Fire” logs off with its series finale. 9 p.m. AMC
Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood are back for a second season of “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” the sci-fi comedy inspired by the Douglas Adams novel. 9 p.m. BBC America
Coffee comes with a side of romance in the new TV movie “Love Struck Café.” With Sarah Jane Morris and Andrew Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“The Sandman” wants you to get a bad night’s sleep in this new terror tale starring Haylie Duff and “Saw’s” Tobin Bell. 9 p.m. Syfy
Elisabeth Moss and “Girls’” Ebon Moss-Bachrach hope nothing gets lost in translation in the romantic new short film “Tokyo Project.” 10 p.m. HBO
Rock music’s Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders tear it up on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
