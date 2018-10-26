TV This Week, Oct. 28-Nov. 3: 'A Very Wicked Halloween,' 'House of Cards' and more

SUNDAY
“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” is a new weekly series starring the Indian American comic and former “Daily Show” correspondent. Any time, Netflix
The Dodgers battle the Boston Red Sox in Games 5, 6 and 7 of Major League Baseball’s “2018 World Series,” if necessary. 5 p.m. Fox; also Tue., Wed.
Oh, no, they didn’t! Well, actually, they did, as you’ll see in “The Newlywed Game Most Outrageous Answers” on the docu-series “Cover Story.” 7 p.m. GSN
“Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” Aussie zookeepers Terri, Bindi and Robert carry on Steve Irwin’s legacy in this new nature series. Followed by the new animal-rescue series “Amanda to the Rescue” starring Amanda Giese. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
The two-part special “Secrets of the Space Shuttle” revisits the triumphs and tragedies of NASA’s shuttle program. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Liev Schreiber is still “Ray Donovan” as this dark drama launches a sixth season. With and Jon Voight and Susan Sarandon. 9 p.m. Showtime
Let’s get “Busy Tonight.” Busy Phillips of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Cougar Town” fame hosts this new nightly pop-culture gab-fest. 10 p.m. E!; also Mon.-Wed.
Jeff Bridges and Ricky Gervais are Alec’s guests on a new edition of “The Alec Baldwin Show.” 10 p.m. ABC
MONDAY
The knockout rounds commence on the singing competition “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.
The remaining contestants get down and get spooky on a special Halloween-themed episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” 8 p.m. ABC
The new nature series “Big Cat Tales” gets up close and personal with lions, leopards and cheetahs at Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve. 8 p.m. Animal Planet; also Tue.-Fri.
A journalist heads into the heartland on her own personal listening tour in the new documentary “Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi.” 8 p.m. HBO
What hath Zuckerberg wrought? “Frontline” examines the potential threat that a popular social media platform poses to privacy, the American political system, etc., in the two-night exposé “The Facebook Dilemma.” 9 p.m. KOCE; 10 p.m. Tue.
Which witch is which? Former “Wicked” costars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite in the new special “A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.” Special guests include Pentatonix and Ariana Grande. 10 p.m. NBC
Filmmakers embed with an intrepid band of back-country firefighters in the new documentary “Wildland” on the Season 20 premiere of “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Their mothers must be so proud: A half-dozen off-color comics do their worst in Sin City in the six-part stand-up showcase “The Degenerates.” Any time, Netflix
One, two, three, four, five, six, “7 Little Johnstons” are back in new episodes of their reality series. 8 p.m. TLC
“Native America” charts the rise of complex, pre-Columbian civilizations in the Americas in the new episode “Nature to Nations.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The flora won’t hurt you, but the fauna is another matter in the new series “Monster Encounters” hosted by wildlife expert Casey Anderson. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
WEDNESDAY
Fairytales get fractured, courtesy of “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson, in the dark new drama series “Tell Me a Story.” With James Wolk, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall. Any time, CBS All Access
A Halloween-night mini-marathon of terror tales starring the inimitable Vincent Price gets underway with twisted 1953 thriller “House of Wax.” 5 p.m. TCM
There’s no leopards like snow leopards in a new episode of the miniseries “Super Cats” airing on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The new four-part series “Sinking Cities” makes projections about the effect climate change and rising sea levels could have on major metropolitan areas including New York, London, Miami and Tokyo. 10 p.m. KOCE
John C. McGinley is back as the titular Stan for a third season of the action-horror-comedy mashup “Stan Against Evil.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
The tech-industry drama “StartUp” boots up Season 3. With Adam Brody, Ron Perlman and new cast member, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. Any time, Crackle
If you can’t stand the heat, stay away from “People’s Sexiest Chef Alive” in this new special hosted by the magazine’s editor in chief, Jess Cagle. 8 p.m. Food Network
FRIDAY
Oscar winner Julia Roberts plays a caseworker at a facility for soldiers transitioning from combat back to civilian life in the dark, psychological drama series “Homecoming.” Any time, Amazon Prime
Please don’t bother trying to find him, he’s not there either as the D.C.-set drama “House of Cards” returns with its sixth and final season. Robin Wright stars. Any time, Netflix
Thanksgiving will even more stressful than usual this year for a woman grieving the loss of her mother in the new terror tale “Flesh & Blood” on the anthology series “Into the Dark.” Any time, Hulu
We will show no film before its time: “The Other Side of the Wind” — the late, great Orson Welles’ famously unfinished 1970s-era drama about a Welles-like movie director — finally sees the light of day in a reconstructed version. With John Huston, Oja Kodar and Peter Bogdanovich. Any time, Netflix
They’re buying properties “site unseen” in the new home-renovation competition “Buying It Blind.” 8 p.m. Bravo
S’wonderful! The Tony-winning Broadway adaptation of the 1951 George and Ira Gershwin movie musical “An American in Paris” comes to “Great Performances.” With Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope. 9 p.m. KOCE
What did President Nixon know, and when did he know it? These questions, and many others, will answered in the exhaustive three-night docu-series “Watergate.” 9 p.m. History Channel; also Sat.-next Sun.
The animated series “Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus” gets down and funky with a second season focusing on such music stars as George Clinton, Rick James and James Brown. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SATURDAY
Danielle Panabaker dons her gay apparel for the new romantic TV movie “Christmas Joy.” With Matthew Long. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan finally work out the kinks in the 2018 franchise closer “Fifty Shades Freed.” 8 p.m. HBO
A deranged teenage fan thinks her favorite mommy vlogger would make “The Perfect Mother” in this new thriller. With Sunny Mabrey and Audrey Whitby. 8 p.m. Lifetime
When in Rome: “The Passion of the Christ’s” Jim Caviezel portrays the apostle Luke and James Faulkner is “Paul, Apostle of Christ” in this 2018 biblical drama. 8:15 p.m. Starz
“Superbad’s” Jonah Hill hosts an all-new “Saturday Night Live.” Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers is the musical guest. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child is the object of her pastor husband’s affection in the couple’s new reality series, “Chad Loves Michelle.” 9 p.m. OWN
The three-part docu-series “Shut Up and Dribble” is not about babies but rather the rise of the NBA. Jemele Hill narrates. 9 and 11 p.m. Showtime
