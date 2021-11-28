What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Waltons,’ ‘CMA Country Christmas,’ Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

SUNDAY

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” captures the legendary crooner and the pop star onstage at Radio City Music Hall. 8 p.m. CBS

Goodnight, John-Boy: “The Waltons’ Homecoming” re-creates the 1971 TV movie that spawned the 1972-81 Depression-era family drama. 8 p.m. The CW

H.E.R. leads the field with eight nominations at the “2021 Soul Train Awards.” Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold co-host. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1

A decoupled couple re-couples in the new TV movie “The Christmas Contest.” With Candace Cameron Bure. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Tia Mowry prays for a “Miracle in Motor City” and Motown legend Smokey Robinson answers the call in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Host Helen Mirren puts Harry Potter superfans to the test in the new trivia challenge “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.” 8 p.m. Cartoon Network, TBS

The lights are on but someone’s home in a new edition of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” 9 p.m. ABC; also Monday, Thursday

Frisbees, Barbies and Hot Wheels are just a few of the playthings featured in the new series “The Toys That Built America.” 9 p.m. History Channel

The limited series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” dramatizes the deadly anthrax attacks that shook the nation in 2001. 9 and 9:55 p.m. National Geographic; also Monday-Tuesday

MONDAY

There she is, “Miss USA 2021.” A bevy of beauties vie for the title in Tulsa, Okla., in this live broadcast. 5 p.m. FYI

Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger troll the ancient yuletide carol in the new special “The Black Pack: We Three Kings.” 8 p.m. The CW

Jimmie Allen, Carrie Underwood, et al., bring the twang for this year’s edition of “CMA Country Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC

VH1 muscles in on the holiday-movie racket with the new offering “Adventures in Christmasing.” “Living Single’s” Kim Fields stars. 9 p.m. VH1

Jimmy Fallon puts “The Voice’s” current coaching squad — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande — through a series of singing challenges in the special “That’s My Jam.” 10 p.m. NBC

TUESDAY

Addiction, incarceration, etc., take their toll on a trio of hustlers on the mean streets of Newark, N.J., in the new documentary “Life of Crime 1984-2020.” 9 p.m. HBO

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings returns for a seventh season of her reality series “I Am Jazz.” 9 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

The secret ingredient is chicanery in the new true-crime documentary “Fruitcake Fraud.” Anytime, Discovery+

Danger! Danger, Will Robinson! The sci-fi drama “Lost in Space” launches its third and final season. With Parker Posey. Anytime, Netflix

A 1920s rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) makes life a living hell for his brother’s new bride in Jane Campion’s 2021 drama “The Power of the Dog.” Anytime, Netflix

The cast of a now-canceled musical TV series is back for an encore in the one-off movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.” Anytime, Roku Channel

Brad Paisley, Norah Jones, et al., help celebrate “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” in a new edition of the annual special. 8 p.m. NBC

“Beebo Saves Christmas” in this new animated tale starring everyone’s favorite talking plush toy from “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 p.m. The CW

“Waitress” director and co-star Adrienne Shelly, who died in 2006, is remembered in the 2021 documentary “Adrienne.” 8 p.m. HBO

A pastry chef hosts her kinfolk for the holidays in the new TV movie “A Chestnut Family Christmas.” 8 p.m. OWN

Creatures great and small show their holiday spirit in the special “World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas.” 9 p.m. The CW

The franchise mothership “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is back for a 16th season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The original “American Idol” hosts the new star-studded special “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.” 10 p.m. NBC

The raunchy sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is back for a record-breaking 15th season. Take that, “Ozzie and Harriet”! 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

“SNL’s” Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph preside over the new culinary competition “Baking It.” Anytime, Peacock

In a world where lip-syncing is the rule, one drag artist will rise in the global singing competition “Queen of the Universe.” Anytime, Paramount+

A young gay man (“Ugly Betty’s” Michael Urie) convinces his BFF to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays in the 2021 rom-com “Single All the Way.” Anytime, Netflix

In a world where Santa wants to retire, one elf will rise in the adult-themed animated sitcom “Santa Inc.” With the voices of Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman. Anytime, HBO Max

Everyone’s favorite red-headed orphan returns in the new special “Annie Live!” based on the hit musical based on the classic comic strip. With Harry Connick Jr. 8 p.m. NBC

The new documentary “Listening to Kenny G” gets up close and personal with the chart-topping soft-jazz sax man. 8 p.m. HBO

It’s the hard “Shaq Life” for us in new episodes of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal’s reality series. 9 p.m. TNT

She’s a mean one in the new drag-tastic TV movie “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.” With RuPaul. 9 p.m. VH1

A Native American man tries to keep a dark secret from his past from destroying his new life in the 2021 thriller “Wild Indian.” 10 p.m. Starz

FRIDAY

Everyone’s favorite middle schooler returns in the new animated tale “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” based on the children’s books. Anytime, Disney+

Blimey! “The Great British Baking Show” is back with an all-new holiday edition. Anytime, Netflix

Four besties live, laugh and love in “Harlem” in this new comedy series. With Meagan Good. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Pop superstar Mariah Carey celebrates the season once again in her latest holiday special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.” Anytime, Apple TV+

An orphaned tween finds an old “Mixtape” her late parents left behind in this 2021 comedy. With “Modern Family’s” Julie Bowen. Anytime, Netflix

“The Rescue” of 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 is recalled in this 2021 documentary. Anytime, Disney+

He’s all baa and no humbug in the new animated adventure “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.” Anytime, Netflix

A tween gets stuck in a “Groundhog Day”-style time loop in the TV movie “Christmas ... Again?!” 8 p.m. Disney Channel

An optometrist has reason to be optimistic in the new holiday romance “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah.” With Inbar Lavi. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“High School Musical’s” Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu share the screen again in the new TV movie “A Christmas Dance Reunion.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The 2021 documentary “You’re Watching Video Music Box” gives props to a TV showcase for future hip-hop stars that aired in NYC back in the day. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

James Stewart wishes he’d never been born in Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life.” 8 p.m. NBC

She’s in her brother’s wedding and she’s hitting the big 3-0 and it’s Christmas Eve in the new TV movie “A Very Merry Bridesmaid.” With Emily Osment. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A new pastor finds a new love in the new TV movie “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

