What’s on TV Monday: ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on ABC; ‘Wakefield’ on Showtime; ‘4400' on The CW
SERIES
The Neighborhood Tina (Tichina Arnold) struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) auto shop due to the demands of her new baking business. Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 10 each perform songs outside of their preferred musical genres. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
9-1-1 An abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole (and SigAlert) in downtown L.A. in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship The seven bakers create festive Hanukkah olive oil cakes. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola and Kemi (Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere) take Christina (Maribeth Monroe) to see a Yoruba priest (Nene Nwoko), where she learns that her toxic relationship with her mother (Christine Ebersole) may be stifling her growth. Also, Bob (Billy Gardell) deals with the fallout of promoting Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) over Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) when Goodwin has a panic attack at work. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
4400 In this new episode Jharrel and Keisha (John David Jones, Ireon Roach) realize they must get the 4400 to trust them if they have any hope of keeping the group safe. Also, Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to expand his flock. Jaye Ladymore, Brittany Adebumola and Cory Jeacoma also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight The competition heats up as four families show off their dazzling light displays. 9 p.m. ABC
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown Host Jesse Palmer challenges the teams to create a holiday light show out of gingerbread and pair their glittering creations with the lightest of all desserts: choux pastry. Nacho Aguirre, Kardea Brown and Breegan Jane pick the winning team. 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This unscripted series ends its season in Grand Junction, Colo. 9 p.m. HBO
Wakefield A violent patient proves too difficult for Rohan (Pacharo Mzembe) to handle. Also, the conflict between Nik and Kareena (Rudi Dharmalingam, Geraldine Hakewill) erupts, forcing Kareena to admit that she’s becoming increasingly worried about Nik’s mental state. 9 p.m. Showtime
NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS
That’s My Jam Jimmy Fallon invites Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend (“The Voice”) to play music-oriented games. 10 p.m. NBC
Close Enough (N) 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Black Pack: We Three Kings Taye Diggs joins singer-songwriters Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger for this new special that’s a tip of the hat to Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack ensemble of artists. This holiday music, comedy and dance special celebrates the season. Scheduled guests include Bre-Z, Jordin Sparks, Sevyn Streeter and Tank. 8 p.m. The CW
CMA Country Christmas Some of the biggest names in country music perform classic Christmas songs as this holiday special returns for its 12th edition. Hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce perform a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” Other performers and songs include Carrie Underwood (“Mary, Did You Know?”), Brett Eldredge (“Merry Christmas Baby”), Lainey Wilson (“Christmas Cookies”) and Jimmie Allen with Louis York and the Shindellas (“What Does Christmas Mean?”). 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Iowa visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame visits Illinois, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ansel Elgort (“West Side Story”); Harry Hamlin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Kathryn Hahn (“The Shrink Next Door”); Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas!”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Where Is My Mind?”; Jeremy Renner; Jennifer Tilly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Platt performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Record executive L.A. Reid. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Jackson; Chelsea Cutler performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daniel Craig; Rami Malek. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion An event planner (Michelle Argyris) agrees to help rising vocalist Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) coordinate a family reunion over the holidays, but she quickly discovers the job entails navigating some challenging family dynamics, particularly with Tiffanie’s aunts. She’s also more than a little distracted by Tiffanie’s handsome cousin (Alonzo B. Slater). Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Catherine Haena Kim also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Murder, She Said (1961) 8:15 a.m. TCM
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9:16 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. Encore
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Blades of Glory (2007) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax
Fargo (1996) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Solaris (2002) 10:57 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11:30 a.m. FX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man (2002) Noon TNT
Trance (2013) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax
Rear Window (1954) 1:05 p.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 1:18 and 9 p.m. Encore
Zathura (2005) 1:59 p.m. Syfy
Grease (1978) 2 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2:30 p.m. FX
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:30 p.m. TNT
The Monster (2016) 3 p.m. TMC
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. BBC America
The Nutty Professor (1996) 4 p.m. BET
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4 p.m. MTV
Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:30 p.m. AMC
The Fly (1986) 4:50 p.m. Epix
Cabaret (1972) 5 p.m. TCM
Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
42 (2013) 6 p.m. MLB
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:03 p.m. Syfy
High Fidelity (2000) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Bridesmaids (2011) 6:15 p.m. MTV
Brave (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC
Bad Santa (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. Paramount
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
All That Jazz (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. POP
The Station Agent (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
Doctor Strange (2016) 8:15 p.m. TNT
Ratatouille (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Finding Forrester (2000) 9:30 p.m. TMC
