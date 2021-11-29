What’s on TV Monday: ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on ABC; ‘Wakefield’ on Showtime; ‘4400' on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Tina (Tichina Arnold) struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) auto shop due to the demands of her new baking business. Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 10 each perform songs outside of their preferred musical genres. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

9-1-1 An abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole (and SigAlert) in downtown L.A. in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The seven bakers create festive Hanukkah olive oil cakes. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola and Kemi (Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere) take Christina (Maribeth Monroe) to see a Yoruba priest (Nene Nwoko), where she learns that her toxic relationship with her mother (Christine Ebersole) may be stifling her growth. Also, Bob (Billy Gardell) deals with the fallout of promoting Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) over Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) when Goodwin has a panic attack at work. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

4400 In this new episode Jharrel and Keisha (John David Jones, Ireon Roach) realize they must get the 4400 to trust them if they have any hope of keeping the group safe. Also, Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to expand his flock. Jaye Ladymore, Brittany Adebumola and Cory Jeacoma also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight The competition heats up as four families show off their dazzling light displays. 9 p.m. ABC

The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown Host Jesse Palmer challenges the teams to create a holiday light show out of gingerbread and pair their glittering creations with the lightest of all desserts: choux pastry. Nacho Aguirre, Kardea Brown and Breegan Jane pick the winning team. 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This unscripted series ends its season in Grand Junction, Colo. 9 p.m. HBO

Wakefield A violent patient proves too difficult for Rohan (Pacharo Mzembe) to handle. Also, the conflict between Nik and Kareena (Rudi Dharmalingam, Geraldine Hakewill) erupts, forcing Kareena to admit that she’s becoming increasingly worried about Nik’s mental state. 9 p.m. Showtime

NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS

That’s My Jam Jimmy Fallon invites Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend (“The Voice”) to play music-oriented games. 10 p.m. NBC

Close Enough (N) 10 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Black Pack: We Three Kings Taye Diggs joins singer-songwriters Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger for this new special that’s a tip of the hat to Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack ensemble of artists. This holiday music, comedy and dance special celebrates the season. Scheduled guests include Bre-Z, Jordin Sparks, Sevyn Streeter and Tank. 8 p.m. The CW

CMA Country Christmas Some of the biggest names in country music perform classic Christmas songs as this holiday special returns for its 12th edition. Hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce perform a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” Other performers and songs include Carrie Underwood (“Mary, Did You Know?”), Brett Eldredge (“Merry Christmas Baby”), Lainey Wilson (“Christmas Cookies”) and Jimmie Allen with Louis York and the Shindellas (“What Does Christmas Mean?”). 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Basketball Iowa visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame visits Illinois, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ansel Elgort (“West Side Story”); Harry Hamlin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Kathryn Hahn (“The Shrink Next Door”); Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas!”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Where Is My Mind?”; Jeremy Renner; Jennifer Tilly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Platt performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Record executive L.A. Reid. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Jackson; Chelsea Cutler performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daniel Craig; Rami Malek. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion An event planner (Michelle Argyris) agrees to help rising vocalist Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) coordinate a family reunion over the holidays, but she quickly discovers the job entails navigating some challenging family dynamics, particularly with Tiffanie’s aunts. She’s also more than a little distracted by Tiffanie’s handsome cousin (Alonzo B. Slater). Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Catherine Haena Kim also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Murder, She Said (1961) 8:15 a.m. TCM

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9:16 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. Encore

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Blades of Glory (2007) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax

Fargo (1996) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Solaris (2002) 10:57 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11:30 a.m. FX

Dances With Wolves (1990) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man (2002) Noon TNT

Trance (2013) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax

Rear Window (1954) 1:05 p.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 1:18 and 9 p.m. Encore

Zathura (2005) 1:59 p.m. Syfy

Grease (1978) 2 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2:30 p.m. FX

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:30 p.m. TNT

The Monster (2016) 3 p.m. TMC

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. BBC America

The Nutty Professor (1996) 4 p.m. BET

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4 p.m. MTV

Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:30 p.m. AMC

The Fly (1986) 4:50 p.m. Epix

Cabaret (1972) 5 p.m. TCM

Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

42 (2013) 6 p.m. MLB

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:03 p.m. Syfy

High Fidelity (2000) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Bridesmaids (2011) 6:15 p.m. MTV

Brave (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Bad Santa (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. Paramount

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

All That Jazz (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. POP

The Station Agent (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

Doctor Strange (2016) 8:15 p.m. TNT

Ratatouille (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Finding Forrester (2000) 9:30 p.m. TMC

