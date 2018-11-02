TV This Week, Nov. 4-10: 'Red Sparrow,' 'Outlander' and more

SUNDAY
What’s next in politics, technology, etc.? Answers may be found in the new four-part docu-series “Axios.” 6:30 p.m. HBO
They’d like to buy a vowel in the new episode “Wheel of Fortune Greatest Moments” on “Cover Story.” 7 p.m. GSN
Havana ooh na-na: Camila Cabello leads the field with six nominations at the “2018 MTV EMAs.” Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson are among the slated performers, and Hailee Steinfeld hosts the festivities in Bilbao, Spain. 7 p.m. MTV
STEM types collect kudos at the “2019 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.” Pierce Brosnan hosts the proceedings and Lionel Richie from the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif. 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel
A cartoon mouse marks nine decades in showbiz in “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” With performances by Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band. 8 p.m. ABC
Jessy Schram and Chad Michael Murray play rival TV producers who hook up for the holidays in the romantic new TV movie “Road to Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
There are mean girls, then there’s the “Psycho Prom Queen” in this new thriller. With Zoe McLellan and Allie MacDonald. 8 and 11:05 p.m. Lifetime
They’re coming to America … today! Claire and Jamie (Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan) find themselves in the New World in a new season of the fantasy drama “Outlander.” 8 p.m. Starz
Rick, we hardly knew ye: Original series star Andrew Lincoln makes his final appearance as the leader of our hardy band of survivors on the horror drama “The Walking Dead.” 9 p.m AMC
Five chefs will have the stuffing knocked out of them in the three-part “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.” Giada De Laurentiis hosts, and Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
The adult-film industry drama “The Deuce” ends its second season. With James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 9 p.m. HBO
It’s all over but the helicopter ride in the conclusion of the three-part documentary special “Watergate.” 9 p.m. History Channel
The little interplanetary mobile science laboratory that could is hailed in the new special “Curiosity: Life of a Mars Rover.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Vote early, vote often: The animated satire “Our Cartoon President” weighs in on the midterms in “Election Special 2018.” 10:30 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
Everything you always wanted to know about Hispanic heritage but were too stupid to ask is revealed in a filmed version of the one-man show “John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons.” Any time, Netflix
The new documentary “This Is Congo” offers a heart-rending look at everyday life in that war-torn African nation. 9 p.m. Starz
She hears dead people in the new reality series “Mama Medium.” 9 p.m. TLC
The decimation of Native American families by child-welfare agencies and foster-care programs is charted in the poignant documentary “Dawnland” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Local stations, broadcast affiliates and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage throughout the day and evening of the 2018 midterm elections. Various channels
We’ll always have “Casablanca.” Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman rekindle a wartime romance in this beloved 1942 classic directed by Michael Curtiz. With Claude Rains, Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Dooley Wilson. 5 p.m. TCM
The “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off “Mayans M.C.” rolls to the end of its first season. With J.D. Pardo and Edward James Olmos. 10 p.m. FX
WEDNESDAY
Schmear campaign: A new episode of “The Migrant Kitchen” visits Jewish delicatessens around L.A. 8 p.m. KCET
Cheetahs never prosper and we ain’t lion in the conclusion of the three-part series “Super Cats” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Underwater archaeologists plumb the depths of the Adriatic Sea in search of a missing WWII bomber in “Last B-24” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Oh, no, there goes Tokyo ion a new episode of the climate change-themed series “Sinking Cities.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The unscripted series “Storage Wars” unlocks a 12th season. 10 p.m. A&E
British besties head to university and fall in with a shadowy “Clique” in this “Scandal”-esque imported drama. With Aisling Franciosi and Synnove Karlsen. 10 p.m. Pop
THURSDAY
“Victoria’s” Jenna Coleman plays a mother suffering from severe postpartum depression in the new online psychological thriller “The Cry.” Sundance Now
The new documentary “We Are Not Done Yet” visits a USO-sponsored poetry workshop for veterans and active-duty troops with PTSD. 8 p.m. HBO
“Baroness Von Sketch Show” will be bringing the funny for a third season. 9 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
Bette Midler, John Larroquette and Katie Couric all guest star on a new episode of the rebooted sitcom “Murphy Brown.” 9:30 p.m. CBS
FRIDAY
The new docu-series “Medal of Honor” salutes eight recipients of the U.S. military’s highest award for bravery. Any time, Netflix
Kill or be kilt: Chris Pine portrays legendary 14th-century Scottish leader Robert the Bruce in the new historical drama “Outlaw King.” With Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Florence Pugh. Any time, Netflix
The spy drama “Patriot” surfaces for a second season. With Michael Dorman and “Lost’s” Terry O’Quinn. Any time, Amazon
Check one … check two ...: The new unscripted series “Westside” follows nine young musicians chasing dreams of stardom right here in the City of Angels. Any time, Netflix
Jennifer Lawrence plays Russian spy who maybe is colluding with spy of U.S.A. in 2018 espionage drama “Red Sparrow.” With Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. 7:40 and 11 p.m. Cinemax
The hills are alive with a U.K. production of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
It’s gonna take not one but two whole episodes of “Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus” to tell the tale of R&B superstar Rick James.10 p.m. Cinemax
“The Office’s” Rainn Wilson guest stars in the second of two new episodes of Jay and Mark Duplass’ hotel-set anthology series “Room 104.” 11:30 p.m. and midnight HBO
SATURDAY
Elmo, Abby and Bert get what’s coming to them in “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special.” 7 p.m. HBO
Country music’s LeAnn Rimes plays a school superintendent named Eve in the new holiday romance “It’s Christmas, Eve.” With Tyler Hynes. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A closeted gay teen (Nick Robinson) navigates life and relationships in the charming 2018 rom-com “Love, Simon.” With Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner. 8 p.m. HBO
Keep on truckin’! The return of “Truck Night in America” is followed by the similarly-themed specials “Truck Hunters” and “Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel
The only thing worse is than a psycho prom queen is a “Sorority Stalker” in this other new thriller. With Haley Webb and Haley Pullos. 8 p.m. Lifetime
