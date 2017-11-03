TV This Week, Nov. 5-11: 'SMILF,' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' and more

SUNDAY

The reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Married to Medicine” return with new seasons. 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo

Brooke D’Orsay dons her gay apparel for the new holiday romance “Miss Christmas.” With Marc Blucas. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The new reality series “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” catches up with the 1990s-era girl group. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Chicago-set dysfunctional-family dramedy “Shameless” cracks open an eighth season. With William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum. 9 p.m. Showtime

Frankie Shaw plays a twentysomething single mom from South Boston looking to get her love life back on track in the new comedy-drama “SMILF.” Rosie O’Donnell and Connie Britton also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Two new high-end escorts will be providing “The Girlfriend Experience” as this drama based on Steven Soderbergh’s 1990 film returns for a second season. With Louisa Krause and Carmen Ejogo. 9 p.m. Starz

The travel series “Ride With Norman Reedus” returns with special guest, Reedus’ “Walking Dead” costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a.k.a. “Negan.” 11 p.m. AMC

MONDAY

The new documentary special “VA: The Human Cost of War” examines the inner workings of the Department of Veterans Affairs. 9 p.m. KOCE

Two sweet: Following the return of “Holiday Baking Championship,” it’s the debut of the new competition series “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

The new two-night documentary “Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge” looks back at four decades of the pop-and-politics magazine Jann Wenner built. 9 p.m. HBO; also Tue.

The importance of investigative journalism in today’s crazy, mixed-up is illustrated in the 2016 documentary “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone.” 9 p.m. Starz

The new special “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan” gets up close and personal with the country music star. 10 p.m. ABC

A giant of jazz is remembered in “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Woo! Legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair is saluted in the documentary “Nature Boy” on a new “30 for 30.” 7 p.m. ESPN

TV-news veterans Bryant Gumbel and Suzanne Malveaux are featured on a new installment of the celebrity genealogy series “Finding Your Roots.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The new series “The Long Road Home” dramatizes the stories of American soldiers during the Iraq War and their families back home. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

It’s rich versus poor and brother versus brother in 1930s rural American in the gritty new drama “Damnation.” With Killian Scott and Logan Marshall-Green. 10 p.m. USA

WEDNESDAY

Country music’s Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood reunite to co-host “The 51st Annual CMA Awards” in Nashville. Slated performers include Garth Brooks and Miranda Lambert. 8 p.m. ABC

Who said cheetahs never prosper? “Nature” follows a family of the fastest of the big cats in the new episode “The Cheetah Children.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The new sports doc “Danica” gets up close and personal with NASCAR racer and pitchwoman Danica Patrick. 8 p.m. Epix

You’ve got a “Hot Date” with this new comedy series about the lighter side of romance and relationships. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Pop

“Homestead Rescue” is back, followed by the new series “Bushcraft Build-Off.” 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The knives are out for “Iron Chef Showdown,” the latest iteration of the cooking challenge. 9 p.m. Food Network

Heavy-metal hero and son hit the road again in the return of the travelogue “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.” 10 p.m. A&E

The imported autism-themed family drama “The A Word” begins its second season. 10 p.m. SundanceTV

THURSDAY

The medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” hits the 300-episode mark. That adds up to about 300 episode-ending musical montages. 8 p.m. ABC

“Project Runway” airs Part 1 of its two-part season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime; concludes next Thu.

“The Braxtons” spinoff “Tamar & Vince” is back for a fifth season. 9 p.m. WE

“The Cromarties” are former NFL star Antonio Cromartie and his wife and kids in this new reality series. 10:30 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

Comic Maria Bamford lights the fuse on a second season of her somewhat-autobiographical comedy series “Lady Dynamite.” Any time, Netflix

Glenn Close (“Damages”) plays a spinster aunt back from the dead in the quirky new comedy “Sea Oak.” Any time, Amazon

Country music’s Lauren Alaina takes the “Road Less Traveled” back to her old hometown in this tune-filled romantic drama. With Donny Boaz and Charlene Tilton. 9 p.m. CMT

“Foo Fighters — Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special” finds the Grammy-winning alt-rockers rocking the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Shepard Fairey, the street artist behind the iconic Obama “HOPE” poster, is profiled in the new documentary “Obey Giant.” Any time, Hulu

Lacey Chabert plays a pastry chef who warms up to a former beau in the new TV movie “The Sweetest Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Why so serious? 2017’s “The LEGO Batman Movie” is a super-fun computer-animated romp for any true fan of the Caped Crusader, voiced here by Will Arnett. 8 p.m. HBO

The docu-series “The Warfighters” returns with a special four-episode Veterans Day mini-marathon. 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. History Channel

The new docudrama “Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer” revisits the dark tale of the South African Paralympian charged in the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend. With Andreas Damm and Toni Garrn. 8 p.m. Lifetime