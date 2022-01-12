What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Batwoman’ on the CW; ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Good Sam’ on CBS
SERIES
American Greed The new episode “Theranos CEO on Trial” documents the story of the corporation founded in 2003 by Elizabeth Holmes, then 19, with claims to have blood tests that required only tiny amounts of blood which could be analyzed using the company’s advanced technology. Those claims were found to be false, resulting in Holmes being convicted of fraud. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caitlin Marie Lotz) realizes her team is making questionable choices with the timeline in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Erica and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) throw a party to try to prove that they can still have fun as an engaged couple. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) pressures the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are featured in this new episode. One contestant performs a duet with Jason Mraz. 8 p.m. Fox
The Wonder Years Brad (Julian Lerner) prepares for his bar mitzvah speech. Also, Dean (Elisha Williams) ends his friendship with Keisa (Milan Ray) when Charlene (Milan Marsh) tells him he can’t be friends with other girls. Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race While racing in Scotland in February 2020, the teams learn that production is suddenly suspended and they’re being sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman Mary and Alice (Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten) continue bonding but Ryan, Luke and Sophie (Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson and Meagan Tandy) are willing to do almost anything to stop them in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners The family celebrates when Mark (Ames McNamara) makes dean’s list at his new magnet school in this new episode. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef Host Gordon Ramsay and fellow mentors Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington challenge their teams to create a delicious Italian dinner. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova The new episode “Butterfly Blueprints” explores the extraordinary life cycle and migrations of butterflies and how they are inspiring cutting-edge technical innovations. 9 p.m. KOCE
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Eight celebrity offspring take on running a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., in this new unscripted series. Their mission is to reopen Saddleback Ranch after a year of shutdown and loss caused by the pandemic. The participants include Hana Giraldo, daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence; Harry James Thornton, son of Billy Bob Thornton; Taylor Hasselhoff, David Hasselhoff’s daughter; Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles O’Neal; and Redmond Parker, son of actor-musician Ray Parker Jr. (N) 9 p.m. E!
Worst Cooks in America In this new episode the boot camp is transformed into a gladiator-style arena. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller In the new episode “Stolen Cars,” host Mariana van Zeller documents the global supply chain for stolen vehicles. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam Dr. Griffith (Sophia Bush) fights to keep her new leadership role as chief of surgery when her father (Jason Isaacs) takes his case for reinstatement to the hospital board in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Chase (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night The audience is filled with first responders in this prime-time installment of the daytime game show. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Spanish Super Cup Soccer Barcelona versus Real Madrid, from Saudi Arabia. 10:55 a.m. ESPN
College Basketball Villanova visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. BSSC; St. John’s visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Boston College, 6 p.m. BSSC; Virginia Tech visits Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Boise State visits Nevada, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. TNT; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Chicago Bulls, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Former NHL player Willie O’Ree; Alyssa Milano. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsey Vonn; Bode Miller; Morgan Miller; Bob Harper; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Danielle Brooks; Ming-Na Wen; Gray Malin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”); Lindsey Vonn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Milano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Boris Kodjoe; Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Coach Monica Aldama (“Cheer”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Keep Sharp”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Sampling fast-food burgers; how to make them at home; high cholesterol; new salad recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Mikey Madison (“Scream”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Josh Gad; Travel Mom Emily Kaufman; 10-year-old BMX champ; Milky Chance performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple complain that their 6-year-old daughter is running the house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Marcel Spears (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; Lewis Black; Fontaines D.C. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keanu Reeves; Caitriona Balfe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Alana Haim; Jay Wheeler performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Katie Couric; Zach Woods; Dave Gahan and Soulsavers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Isla Fisher; James Wolk; Tucker Rule with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:10 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. Encore
The Emperor’s Candlesticks (1937) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 10:30 a.m. Epix
13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO
The Firm (1993) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Risky Business (1983) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Good Earth (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Last Five Years (2014) 12:10 p.m. HBO
Total Recall (1990) 12:20 p.m. Showtime
Fury (2014) 2 p.m. BBC America
The Great Ziegfeld (1936) 2 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 2:15 p.m. AMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:57 p.m. Encore
Pretty Woman (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Julie & Julia (2009) 5 p.m. Encore
The Great Escape (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 5:50 p.m. VH1
Downton Abbey (2019) 6 p.m. KLCS
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 6 p.m. TMC
Cujo (1983) 6:25 p.m. Epix
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Matrix (1999) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Titanic (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
King Rat (1965) 11 p.m. TCM
