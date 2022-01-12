What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Batwoman’ on the CW; ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Good Sam’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Greed The new episode “Theranos CEO on Trial” documents the story of the corporation founded in 2003 by Elizabeth Holmes, then 19, with claims to have blood tests that required only tiny amounts of blood which could be analyzed using the company’s advanced technology. Those claims were found to be false, resulting in Holmes being convicted of fraud. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caitlin Marie Lotz) realizes her team is making questionable choices with the timeline in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Erica and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) throw a party to try to prove that they can still have fun as an engaged couple. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) pressures the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are featured in this new episode. One contestant performs a duet with Jason Mraz. 8 p.m. Fox

The Wonder Years Brad (Julian Lerner) prepares for his bar mitzvah speech. Also, Dean (Elisha Williams) ends his friendship with Keisa (Milan Ray) when Charlene (Milan Marsh) tells him he can’t be friends with other girls. Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Amazing Race While racing in Scotland in February 2020, the teams learn that production is suddenly suspended and they’re being sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman Mary and Alice (Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten) continue bonding but Ryan, Luke and Sophie (Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson and Meagan Tandy) are willing to do almost anything to stop them in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners The family celebrates when Mark (Ames McNamara) makes dean’s list at his new magnet school in this new episode. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef Host Gordon Ramsay and fellow mentors Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington challenge their teams to create a delicious Italian dinner. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The new episode “Butterfly Blueprints” explores the extraordinary life cycle and migrations of butterflies and how they are inspiring cutting-edge technical innovations. 9 p.m. KOCE

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Eight celebrity offspring take on running a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., in this new unscripted series. Their mission is to reopen Saddleback Ranch after a year of shutdown and loss caused by the pandemic. The participants include Hana Giraldo, daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence; Harry James Thornton, son of Billy Bob Thornton; Taylor Hasselhoff, David Hasselhoff’s daughter; Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles O’Neal; and Redmond Parker, son of actor-musician Ray Parker Jr. (N) 9 p.m. E!

Worst Cooks in America In this new episode the boot camp is transformed into a gladiator-style arena. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller In the new episode “Stolen Cars,” host Mariana van Zeller documents the global supply chain for stolen vehicles. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam Dr. Griffith (Sophia Bush) fights to keep her new leadership role as chief of surgery when her father (Jason Isaacs) takes his case for reinstatement to the hospital board in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Chase (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night The audience is filled with first responders in this prime-time installment of the daytime game show. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Spanish Super Cup Soccer Barcelona versus Real Madrid, from Saudi Arabia. 10:55 a.m. ESPN

College Basketball Villanova visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. BSSC; St. John’s visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Boston College, 6 p.m. BSSC; Virginia Tech visits Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Boise State visits Nevada, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. TNT; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Chicago Bulls, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Former NHL player Willie O’Ree; Alyssa Milano. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lindsey Vonn; Bode Miller; Morgan Miller; Bob Harper; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Danielle Brooks; Ming-Na Wen; Gray Malin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”); Lindsey Vonn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Milano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Boris Kodjoe; Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Coach Monica Aldama (“Cheer”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Keep Sharp”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Sampling fast-food burgers; how to make them at home; high cholesterol; new salad recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Mikey Madison (“Scream”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Josh Gad; Travel Mom Emily Kaufman; 10-year-old BMX champ; Milky Chance performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple complain that their 6-year-old daughter is running the house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Marcel Spears (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; Lewis Black; Fontaines D.C. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keanu Reeves; Caitriona Balfe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Alana Haim; Jay Wheeler performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Katie Couric; Zach Woods; Dave Gahan and Soulsavers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Isla Fisher; James Wolk; Tucker Rule with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:10 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. Encore

The Emperor’s Candlesticks (1937) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 10:30 a.m. Epix

13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO

The Firm (1993) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Risky Business (1983) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Good Earth (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Last Five Years (2014) 12:10 p.m. HBO

Total Recall (1990) 12:20 p.m. Showtime

Fury (2014) 2 p.m. BBC America

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) 2 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 2:15 p.m. AMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:57 p.m. Encore

Pretty Woman (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Julie & Julia (2009) 5 p.m. Encore

The Great Escape (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 5:50 p.m. VH1

Downton Abbey (2019) 6 p.m. KLCS

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 6 p.m. TMC

Cujo (1983) 6:25 p.m. Epix

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Matrix (1999) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Titanic (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

King Rat (1965) 11 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

