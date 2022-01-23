What’s on TV This Week: Janet Jackson, Lisa Ling, Marilyn Monroe and more

SUNDAY

The five-part docuseries “Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress” profiles female refs, coaches and other women carving out careers for themselves in the male-dominated world of pro football. Anytime, Peacock

Goodbye, Norma Jeane: “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe,” the four-part profile of the screen icon, concludes with back-to-back new episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

A woman fears her ailing father’s home healthcare worker has designs on his fortune in the new TV movie “Deadly House Call.” With Joanne Jansen. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The new series “The Walking Dead: Origins” delves into the backstories of four of the long-running horror drama’s main characters — Daryl, Carol, Maggie and the nefarious Negan. 9 p.m. AMC

The high-stakes drama “Billions” returns for a sixth season with Paul Giamatti and Maggie Siff but sans their original co-star Damian Lewis. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Matt Damon and Adam Driver go medieval on each other in director Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel,” set in 14th century France and based on the book by Eric Jager. Ben Affleck and “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer also star. 6:20 p.m. HBO

The new unscripted series “March” takes the field with Prairie View A&M University’s top-ranked marching band as they compete against other historically Black colleges and universities. 8 p.m. The CW

A 32-year old-family man and political activist diagnosed with ALS takes his fight for universal healthcare to the halls of Congress in the documentary “Not Going Quietly” on a new “POV.” 9 p.m. KOCE

We only watched it for the articles: The new 10-part series “Secrets of Playboy” takes an intimate look at the house — by which we mean mansion — that men’s magazine founder Hugh Hefner built. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

America. 1882. The rich are getting richer, the poor, not so much, in the new period drama “The Gilded Age.” With Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. 9 p.m. HBO

All aboard! The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama “Snowpiercer” embarks on a third season. With Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean. 9 p.m. TNT

A Latinx-owned family-run winery in Sonoma serves as the setting for the soapy new drama “Promised Land.” With John Ortiz and “Scandal’s” Bellamy Young. 10 p.m. ABC

“American Dad” reports for duty in a 17th season of this irreverent animated sitcom. 10 p.m. TBS

TUESDAY

The new stand-up special “Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian” catches the comic and former “Parks and Recreation” co-star doing a surprise set in an intimate setting in NYC. Anytime, Netflix

Football is life: The new docuseries “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” gets up close and personal with the superstar soccer player from Brazil. Anytime, Netflix

Chef Roy Choi welcomes Wolfgang Puck in the Season 2 premiere of Choi’s culinary chat show “Broken Bread.” Followed by the season premiere of “The Migrant Kitchen.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. KCET

Emmy winner Pamela Adlon and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn research their respective family histories on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The new documentary “American Rock Stars” gets up close and personal with members of the U.S. Olympic curling squad. “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman narrates. Anytime, Peacock

Crikey! Australia is the destination in a new installment of “Animals With Cameras” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Where’d everybody go? “Nova” charts the rise and fall of one of Mesoamerica’s great civilizations in the new episode “Ancient Maya Metropolis.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk is still your friendly neighborhood “Resident Alien” in a second season of this sci-fi comedy-drama set in a small Colorado town. 9 p.m. Syfy; also USA

“Astrid & Lilly Save the World” in this fantastical new sci-fi comedy about two high-school gal pals and misfits who accidentally open a door to another dimension. 10 p.m. Syfy; also USA

THURSDAY

The new documentary “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” remembers the English actor best known for his roles in such classic horror films as “Frankenstein” and “The Mummy.” Anytime, Shudder

The new docuseries “Take Out With Lisa Ling” finds the veteran journalist sampling a variety of tasty dishes while exploring the central role Asian restaurants continue to play in the Asian American experience. Anytime, HBO Max

“Swamp People” emerge from the mist for a 13th season of this reality series about alligator hunters plying their trade on the bayous of Louisiana. 9 p.m. History Channel

More famous faces, including comic Nikki Glaser and “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, seek to have their junk-food cravings satisfied in a second season of the competition series “Fast Foodies.” 10 p.m. truTV

FRIDAY

Murder most foul! A celebrity’s former classmates become suspects after he meets his untimely demise in the new mystery comedy “The Afterparty.” With Tiffany Haddish and “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer. Anytime, Apple TV+

A member of “Queer Eye’s” new Fab Five follows his fancy wherever it takes him in the new reality series “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness.” Anytime, Netflix

“The King of Queens’” Kevin James plays an NFL coach who rides out a suspension by coaching his son’s youth football team in the fact-based 2022 movie “Home Team.” Anytime, Netflix

An animated movie franchise staves off extinction for another year with the 2022 entry “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.” With the voice of Simon Pegg. Anytime, Disney+

“Veronica Mars’” Kristen Bell is “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” in this darkly comic satire of the murder-mystery genre. Anytime, Netflix

Chart-topping R&B star “Janet Jackson” takes “control” of the narrative to tell her own story on her own terms as a co-producer of this two-night documentary event. 8 p.m. A&E, Lifetime; also Saturday

An R&B singer and reality TV star raises awareness about the pitfalls of plastic surgery by sharing her own experiences in the new docuseries “My Killer Body With K. Michelle.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

SATURDAY

Chocolate. It’s what’s for dessert in the new baking competition “Great Chocolate Showdown.” 8 p.m. The CW

Everything you always wanted to know about “Butlers in Love” but were afraid to ask Jeeves is revealed in this new TV movie. With Stacey Farber. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Jessica Chastain transforms herself into the better half of the original televangelist power couple Jim and Tammy Bakker in the 2021 bio-drama “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Andrew Garfield also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Willem Dafoe hosts and Katy Perry performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC



