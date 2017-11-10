TV This Week, Nov. 12-18: 'I Am Elizabeth Smart,' 'The Punisher' and more

SUNDAY

Anthony Bourdain and other famous foodies pay tribute to an unsung hero of modern American cuisine in the new documentary “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Real-life married couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have an “Enchanted Christmas” in Santa Fe, N.M., in this romantic holiday tale. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Teen parents turn to family members to help raise their young’uns in the new unscripted series “Unexpected.” 10 p.m. TLC

The portions are so small you’ll have to go back for thirds in the new special “Teeny Tiny Thanksgiving.” Jay Baron hosts. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

“Vice Principals,” we hardly knew ye: This campus comedy starring Danny McBride and Walton Goggins airs its final episode. 10:35 p.m. HBO

The debut installment of “Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” finds the creator of “The Walking Dead” marveling over some of Marvel Comics’ most amazing creations. 11 p.m. AMC; also Mon., 10 p.m.

Pop Music’s Katy Perry is host Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on an all-new “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

The new documentary “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend” salutes three courageous canines that served in combat alongside U.S. armed forces. 8 p.m. HBO

Love sees no color in the romantic 2016 period drama “A United Kingdom” starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike as an interracial couple in the 1940s. 9:15 p.m. HBO

Two military veterans undertake trek across America on foot in the poignant new documentary “Almost Sunrise” airing on “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A cancer patient’s best friend resorts to extreme measures to keep him alive in the imported dark comedy “Ill Behaviour.” With Lizzy Caplan and “You’re the Worst’s” Chris Geere. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

TUESDAY

Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) plays a regular Joe who travels through time to save humankind in the new sci-fi comedy “Future Man.” With Keith David and Ed Begley, Jr. Any time, Hulu

Mindy Lahiri, we hardly knew ye: The Mindy Kaling comedy “The Mindy Project” offers its series finale. Any time, Hulu

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”) explores her family history on a new “Finding Your Roots.” NBA star Carmelo Anthony and political commentator Ana Navarro are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Moonshiners” set up their stills for a seventh season of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

“American Horror Story: Cult,” the latest edition of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, ends its run. 10 p.m. FX

Investigators, code-breakers and even a super-computer are enlisted in “The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer” in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

Rocket man: The story of astronaut Scott Kelly is retold in the encore special “A Year in Space” and then updated in the new special “Beyond a Year in Space.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

The Louisiana-set family drama “Queen Sugar” ends its second season with an expanded episode, followed by a reunion special hosted by Oprah Winfrey. 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. OWN

The anti-romantic comedy “You’re the Worst” ends its fourth season with back-to-back episodes. With Aya Cash and the aforementioned Chris Geere. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

Them again? David Mitchell and Robert Webb, better known as the British comedy duo Mitchell & Webb, are “Back” in this new six-part streaming series. Sundance Now

One man’s used cooking oil is another man’s bio-diesel fuel — and therein lies a tale — in the documentary-special “Hot Grease.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The winning designer is revealed on the conclusion of the two-part season finale of “Project Runway.” 9 p.m. Lifetime

The new special “Jeff Ross Roasts the Border: Live From Brownsville, Texas” has the off-color comic wading into the debate over immigration. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Pamela Adlon’s sitcom “Better Things” ends its second season. 10 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

Robert Taylor saddles up for a sixth and final season of the Wyoming-set crime drama “Longmire.” With Katee Sackhoff and Lou Diamond Phillips. Any time, Netflix

The gritty 2017 drama “Mudbound” looks at race relations in post-WWII Mississippi. With Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jonathan Banks and Mary J. Blige. Any time, Netflix

“Daredevil’s” Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle, a.k.a. “Marvel’s The Punisher,” in this latest action drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any time, Netflix

The final installment of “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” recalls the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. 8 p.m. Showtime

“Great Performances” presents “Indecent,” Paula Vogel’s recent drama about the controversy surrounding Sholem Asch’s 1923 stage play “God of Vengeance.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Get up close and personal with country-music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in the new documentary “Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul.” 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Jon Stewart and other funny folks yuck it up for a worthy cause in this year’s edition of the live benefit special “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism.” With Stephen Colbert, et al. 5 p.m. HBO; repeats at 6:30 and 8 p.m.