Two pairs of shoes, naps and trust — tips from directors for the next generation of women looking to break in

"Do internships, create relationships, try to learn whatever you can. Keep an open mind about everything. There's been many times over the years where I've done something where it's terrible money and it's not a very good shoot, but someone called and asked me to do it, and I did it and I got the relationship with somebody, and three years later, they called me with an amazing opportunity. Every opportunity is an open door. You have to choose to go through those doors sometimes."