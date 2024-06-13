With Hollywood shedding jobs, here is help for coping with the slowdown

Trying to forge a career in Hollywood — or maintain one — is a struggle right now.

Employment in Los Angeles County’s motion picture and sound recording industries — the main category for film and television production — hasn’t been this low in more than 30 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the exceptions of the early months of COVID-19 in 2020 and the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023.

Even before the historic strikes, studios had scaled back on productions after streaming upended the business model, and work was moving outside of California.

As The Times has continued to report on the struggles of crew members, writers and the industry’s slow post-strike reboot, what we have heard from readers is that they need help.

With that in mind, our staff has compiled a series of stories that focus on finding help for mental health matters, financial tips and how those in need can access funds.

Each article on this page is free for all readers.