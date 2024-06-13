Advertisement
With Hollywood shedding jobs, here is help for coping with the slowdown

illustration of two supportive hands below a film reel
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Vanessa Franko
Jon Healey and Karen Garcia
Trying to forge a career in Hollywood — or maintain one — is a struggle right now.

Employment in Los Angeles County’s motion picture and sound recording industries — the main category for film and television production — hasn’t been this low in more than 30 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the exceptions of the early months of COVID-19 in 2020 and the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023.

Even before the historic strikes, studios had scaled back on productions after streaming upended the business model, and work was moving outside of California.

As The Times has continued to report on the struggles of crew members, writers and the industry’s slow post-strike reboot, what we have heard from readers is that they need help.

With that in mind, our staff has compiled a series of stories that focus on finding help for mental health matters, financial tips and how those in need can access funds.

2

Mental health matters

Illustrator of scissors cutting a pencil tip
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

The Times spoke with crew members who construct and light sets, script supervisors and grips who described this time as bleak because they haven’t been able to work. Mental health professionals shared tips on how to check on your mental health and fend off emerging problems. We have also compiled state and nationwide mental health resources. >GO TO STORY

3

Financial tips and advice

Illustration of fingers inserting a film reel into a coin slot.
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

What lessons, if any, were learned from the last major strike, which was in 2007-08 and lasted 100 days? We talked with some of those involved for their perspective on the takeaways from a strike that brought significant gains for WGA members but also caused massive disruption to the film and TV industry and to Southern California’s economy. >GO TO STORY

4

Where to look for financial aid

Illustration of a film reel in the center of a life preserver
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

It’s not too late to make some money moves, budget or no budget, that can help keep you going until production returns to normal. Financial experts offered advice and tips on how to weather times like these. >GO TO STORY

