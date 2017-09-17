Emmys 2017: A view from the treacherous march from the Emmys to the Governors Ball

Making it from the Emmys broadcast home at the Microsoft Theater to the convention center across the street, where the Governors Ball is held, is no easy feat for those in heels. But even with screaming toes and ankles betraying our age, the select few with ball tickets make the trek.

"We're all teetering at this point of the night," actress Yvette Nicole Brown said. "But I'm not above taking these off... I don't care if it's downtown. They can talk."

Her friend, actress Anika Noni Rose, laughed and mused about what could make the walk easier in the future.

"Golf carts. Moving walkways. I've thought about all of this," she said.

Walking up to the Governors Ball, guests were met with a red carpet lined with bottles of water and pre-poured white wine. A string version of Michael Jackson's "Bad" -- played by an all-female quartet on the inside -- was in the air.

Once inside, the convention center was transformed into a faux starry night sky. Gold pipes hung from the ceiling in waves.

Then the quartet kicked into a rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." And no one who made that long walk did.