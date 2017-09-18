Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe asked to step aside for the cast of 'Big Little Lies'

There was an awkward moment in the press room when Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari of "Master of None" were asked to step aside at the Emmys Sunday night to make way for the cast and crew of “Big Little Lies” fresh off their win for limited series.

Although it had been announced that the group from “Big Little Lies” was coming up next, Waithe and Ansari walked in holding their Emmys. Waithe had just made history as the first black woman to win for comedy writing. and the pair stood by awkwardly while the “Big Little Lies” cast failed to emerge.

Instead of being ushered to the podium to take questions since they were there, Waithe and Ansari were escorted to the side where they waited patiently through a long question-and-answer session once the “Big Little Lies” team arrived. (The situation would've been uncomfortable regardless of which shows were involved, but the optics weren't great.)

After a while, Ansari took Waithe’s picture at the side of the podium. They later gamely took to the stage after being introduced, not by their names as many winners were, but simply as the winners of writing in a comedy series.