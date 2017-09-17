TELEVISION
Live updates: 2017 Emmy Awards
If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.

Winners

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe win Emmy for writing for a comedy series

Los Angeles Times Staff

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe of "Master of None" win the Emmy Award for writing for a comedy series.

The other nominees were:

Donald Glover, "Atlanta”

Stephen Glover, "Atlanta”

Alec Berg, "Silicon Valley”

Billy Kimball, "Veep”

David Mandel, "Veep”

