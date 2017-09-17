If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
'Black Mirror: San Junipero' wins Emmy for TV movie
|Los Angeles Times Staff
“Black Mirror: San Junipero” wins the Emmy Award for TV movie.
The other nominees were:
"Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love"
“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”
“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
“The Wizard of Lies”