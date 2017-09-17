If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Don Roy King of 'Saturday Night Live' wins Emmy for directing a variety series
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Don Roy King of “Saturday Night Live” wins the Emmy Award for directing a variety series.
The other nominees were:
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, “Drunk History”
Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”