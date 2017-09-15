If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then Sunday's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Emmy host Stephen Colbert is clearly in the bag for 'Stranger Things'
|Chris Barton
Emmy emcee Stephen Colbert may be new to the awards-show-hosting game, but he rolled out the red carpet like a professional on Tuesday morning as part of the run-up to the 69th Emmy Awards.
After revealing his own personal TV binge list, which included "Gilmore Girls" and "The Crown," he showed a bit more Netflix bias:
"I looooved 'Stranger Things,'" said Colbert. "I was late to the party, but I absolutely love it. That is my childhood. I was those kids playing Dungeons & Dragons. I’m first-generation D&D, baby. I went to Gen Con, I met [D&D inventor] Gary Gygax, man. I played with [early D&D writer] Len Lakofka. Yeah, deep cut."
"The design of ['Stranger Things'] was so incredible. The sheets that the kids have on the bed? Those were my sheets. My mom bought those sheets for me in 1978. Did they win? They should win."