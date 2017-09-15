Emmy emcee Stephen Colbert may be new to the awards-show-hosting game, but he rolled out the red carpet like a professional on Tuesday morning as part of the run-up to the 69th Emmy Awards.

After revealing his own personal TV binge list, which included "Gilmore Girls" and "The Crown," he showed a bit more Netflix bias:

"I looooved 'Stranger Things,'" said Colbert. "I was late to the party, but I absolutely love it. That is my childhood. I was those kids playing Dungeons & Dragons. I’m first-generation D&D, baby. I went to Gen Con, I met [D&D inventor] Gary Gygax, man. I played with [early D&D writer] Len Lakofka. Yeah, deep cut."

"The design of ['Stranger Things'] was so incredible. The sheets that the kids have on the bed? Those were my sheets. My mom bought those sheets for me in 1978. Did they win? They should win."

