'Full Frontal's Emmy-nominated showrunner Jo Miller on why Trump isn't good for comedy

Jo Miller, showrunner and executive producer of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” is nominated for four Emmys (and has already won one for the talk show's "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special).

The Ph.D. candidate in medieval Jewish history, who studied at Yale and Cambridge and who switched careers after landing a writing gig "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart, has covered just about everything.

However during the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.,"Full Frontal" was off the air.

Was it hard to be off the air the week of Charlottesville?

My whole life had been leading up to this point. I spent I don't know how many decades studying anti-Semitism and I had my own show where I can say whatever I want and a Nazi rally happens, and it's off that week? I nearly died. These weekend Tiki warriors, inherently ridiculous with their khakis. You could tell these guys were venturing out of their cave for the first time. They were taking this tentative glee in being able to utter the racial epithets they'd been typing for so long.

Do you buy into the idea that Trump is a gift to comedians?

No, that's ... ridiculous. Chaos and meaninglessness are not good for comedy. Comedy shines an off-angle light at a thing to make it comprehensible and to make you see the absurdity of it. You shine an off-angle light at pure chaos and meaninglessness, it's just another angle of meaninglessness. Satire is really at a loss to deal with madness.

Man, to think back when we were making fun of Ted Cruz. That was fun.

