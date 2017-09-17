Emmy winner Bruce Miller on 'Handmaid's Tale' in 2017: 'It all comes from the book'

Bruce Miller, writer and showrunner for Hulu’s apocalyptic drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” took home the Emmy for writer in a drama series.

Backstage in the press room, he faced the inevitable barrage of questions about the show’s current resonance, which he both embraced and played down in equal measures.

“I think it all comes from the book, which had the same following,” he said of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel. “The same fascination holds. The story has been magnetic. Nowadays, people worry they are living in a society where big things are happening and you look at a character like Offred [played by Elisabeth Moss] living under such horrible oppression who still finds ways to rebel, and to live.”

As to whether or not he and the other writers used today's fraught political climate as fodder for the show, Miller gave another slightly oblique answer: “As an influence, it’s on an unconscious level. We don’t look at the politics of the day and try to bend the story, but we’re a very plugged-in group of writers. I don’t think you can help having it affect you,” he said, adding, “when Margaret wrote the novel, everything that happens in that world, has happened somewhere against women.”

That was the reason that the show was set in the present, despite that the novel was written based on events from more than three decades ago.

“It didn’t make sense to have a show like that take place as period piece,” Miller said. “Anything real and tangible just makes it scarier, and that comes from it being as relatable as possible.”