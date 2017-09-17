TELEVISION
Emmys 2017: 'The Handmaid's Tale' has a big night
The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.

Just a big ol' gallery of Emmy winners kissing their trophies

Los Angeles Times Staff
Lena Waithe of "Master of None." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Here it is, the obligatory roundup of Emmy favs kissing on their Atom lady. But what sparks this trophy love between recipient and award? Is this genuine joy from an ecstatic winner, or was it prompted by the red carpet photographers angling for a quality photo-op?

Truly this is the chicken and the egg conundrum of award season. We may never know the answer, but also who cares Lena Waithe looks great holding gold. 

Donald Glover poses with his Emmys for lead actor in a comedy series and director of a comedy series, for "Atlanta." (Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)
Elisabeth Moss of "The Handmaid's Tale" with her Emmys for drama series and actress in a drama series. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for lead actress in a comedy series and omedy series for "Veep." (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Kate McKinnon with her award for supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live." (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Latest updates

