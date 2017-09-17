Emmy-winning 'Big Little Lies' on those Season 2 possibilities: 'I don't think you should trust anything we say'

When “Big Little Lies” director Jean-Marc Vallee and the star-studded cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” appeared backstage after winning the Emmy for best limited series, everyone wanted to know one thing: Just how “limited” did the show’s creators intend to keep it? Would there be a Season 2?

“I’m just like the audience, and like these girls and everyone else,” Vallee said, gesturing to two of his leading ladies, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who stood smiling beside him. “It would be great to reunite the team. Are we gonna be able to do it? I wish. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Witherspoon giddily interjected, “You already know we’re liars, I don’t think you should trust anything we say.”

Kidman also fanned the flames of fan hope for the popular show, which was based on the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty.

“We loved playing these roles. The story lines are so interesting, and it would be fantastic if we could continue.”

However, the only person who really has the authority to decide the future was Moriarty, who said coyly, “I’m thinking about it, it’s a beautiful possibility.”

The show, Witherspoon said, stands on its own whether a Season 2 comes to pass, thanks to its thoughtful treatment of its Emmy-nominated female leads.

“If you talk about changing things in society, about the way you see women in film and women at the center of a story ... this is a real watershed moment for me,” she said. “All of these women are the heroes of their own stories, and they are complicated. They aren’t good or bad. The performances are very diverse.”