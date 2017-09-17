Emmys fashion bests: How the 'Stranger Things' kids won the Emmys red carpet, plus mermaid tails and dripping silver

"Stranger Things" actors Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were among the night's sartorial standouts.

Silver seemed to be the precious metal of choice for those seeking Emmy gold at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Among the most head-turning takes on the metallic trend were Sarah Paulson’s fresh off the New York Fashion Week runway Carolina Herrera dress for spring and summer 2018 and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chanel haute couture number that was a sea of silver crystals up top and white feathers down below.

Other notable silver stunners included Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan, Regina King in a fall 2017 Galia Lahav haute couture gown and Anna Chlumsky in a form-fitting liquid silver gown custom made for her by Sachin & Babi.

“I asked them for something in the precious-metal-that-could-be-mined-from-the-earth vein,” she said on the red carpet, and the label delivered to great effect.