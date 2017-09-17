'Modern Family' and 'House of Cards' — the shows the Emmys can't quit

Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen from "Modern Family." Burrell was nominated for an Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series.

The nominations for the 69th Emmys have plenty of fresh blood in marquee categories, including FX’s “Atlanta,” Hulu’s buzz-worthy “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Netflix’s “The Crown.”

But the new class will have plenty of old-school company as it competes against what might be called the unkillables — the awards-show equivalent of Godzilla and “Friday the 13th’s” Jason Voorhees. “Modern Family,” “House of Cards,” “Veep” and “Real Time With Bill Maher” have demonstrated again that they can count on love from Emmy voters despite their age and familiarity.

Some had predicted that this year might mark the end of the line for “Modern Family” and “House of Cards.” Even though the drama and comedy series categories list seven nominees, the tsunami of new shows, particularly on streaming services and cable, indicated these two veterans might be squeezed out.

So much for that line of thinking.

