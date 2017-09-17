If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
'Modern Family' and 'House of Cards' — the shows the Emmys can't quit
|Greg Braxton
The nominations for the 69th Emmys have plenty of fresh blood in marquee categories, including FX’s “Atlanta,” Hulu’s buzz-worthy “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Netflix’s “The Crown.”
But the new class will have plenty of old-school company as it competes against what might be called the unkillables — the awards-show equivalent of Godzilla and “Friday the 13th’s” Jason Voorhees. “Modern Family,” “House of Cards,” “Veep” and “Real Time With Bill Maher” have demonstrated again that they can count on love from Emmy voters despite their age and familiarity.
Some had predicted that this year might mark the end of the line for “Modern Family” and “House of Cards.” Even though the drama and comedy series categories list seven nominees, the tsunami of new shows, particularly on streaming services and cable, indicated these two veterans might be squeezed out.
So much for that line of thinking.
