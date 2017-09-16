Get a peek inside the Emmys' lavish afterparty, the Governors Ball

Over 5,000 gold-colored paper tubes (ranging in length from 2 feet to 20 feet) have been suspended from the ceiling at the Los Angeles Convention Center to channel the look of "Golden Grandeur."

The installation is just part of the theme the Emmy Awards are channeling at their opulent after-party, which will host guests of the award show, nominees, presenters and plenty of winners posing for kisses with their new trophies.

Last year's Governors Ball transformed the Emmys into a magical forest wonderland (with the occasional sponsored car parked between the branches). This year it's all about the gold.

Event producer Cheryl Cecchetto explained to The Times that the "epic look" of the venue "is going to make everyone feel so important."

250 cooks, 27 executive restaurant chefs, 50 bartenders, and 600 servers will converge to offer the celebrants heirloom tomatoes, filet mignon and brownie bars.

The grandeur has a green bent, too: All the decor elements from the party are either recyclable, repurposed or biodegradable.