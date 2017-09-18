'The Handmaid's Tale' cast celebrates a night of wins with dystopian-themed cocktails

By 11 pm, the cast began making their way into the Hulu party.

It was just before 10 pm, and the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" hadn't yet arrived at Hulu's Emmy party at DTLA's Otium--the curse of being winners and making the press rounds at the Microsoft Theater. Their presence was felt in other ways, though--like with specialty cocktails: "Blessed be the Fruit," "Praise Be" and "Under His Eye."

Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins, Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller celebrating the show's Emmy win for best drama at the Hulu party.

Samira Wiley was among the first to arrive.

How are she and her fellow handmaidens processing their big showing at the Emmys?



"We're all freaking out, are you kidding me?" Wiley said as she walked into the party. "We just keep looking at each other screaming. This has been an amazing night."

When author of "The Handmaid's Tale" Margaret Atwood walked in, party attendees cheered. "No one thought it was just a show," Atwood said of the series adapted from her 1985 novel. "When people woke up on Nov. 9, no one felt it was just a show."

Star Elisabeth Moss appeared shortly after, holding two Emmys, one for her win as actress in a drama and one as a producer on the series.

"This is a pretty great workout," Moss said, curling the trophies like hand weights. "I'm going to be sore tomorrow."

Writer-producer Bruce Miller, who also took home a pair of Emmys for the series said, "I'm feeling a little overwhelmed right now. But I'm so happy and proud of everybody. They all deserve it so much and they work so hard."