Inside the Governors Ball with Elisabeth Moss, Donald Glover and more stars of the 2017 Emmy Awards

"The Handmaid's Tale's" Elisabeth Moss holds up her Emmy Awards out side the Los Angeles Convention Center.

As the last of the winners wrap up their remarks, the Emmy Awards telecast comes to an end. But that does not mean the night is completely over.

For some, including "The Handmaid's Tale's" Elisabeth Moss, "Atlanta's" Donald Glover and "Master of None's" Lena Waithe, the celebration continues at the glitzy after-party held just across the street.

The theme of this year's Governors Ball was "Golden Grandeur." The ceiling at the Los Angeles Convention Center was decorated with more than 5,000 gold-colored, paper tubes to set the mood.

Here's a peek inside the official 2017 Emmys after-party.