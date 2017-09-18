The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Inside the Governors Ball with Elisabeth Moss, Donald Glover and more stars of the 2017 Emmy Awards
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As the last of the winners wrap up their remarks, the Emmy Awards telecast comes to an end. But that does not mean the night is completely over.
For some, including "The Handmaid's Tale's" Elisabeth Moss, "Atlanta's" Donald Glover and "Master of None's" Lena Waithe, the celebration continues at the glitzy after-party held just across the street.
The theme of this year's Governors Ball was "Golden Grandeur." The ceiling at the Los Angeles Convention Center was decorated with more than 5,000 gold-colored, paper tubes to set the mood.
Here's a peek inside the official 2017 Emmys after-party.