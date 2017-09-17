Kate McKinnon sidesteps politics in the Emmys press room

On a night when the Primetime Emmys and the stars in attendance relentlessly skewered President Trump and his administration, Kate McKinnon, who nabbed the Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” was notably subdued in the press room after her win.

She never spoke more than a sentence or two at a time and shied away from saying anything overtly political, other than repeating the fact that she was a fan of Hillary Clinton, whom she famously portrayed during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

What did she think of Sean Spicer appearing onstage that night?

“I enjoyed seeing him again,” she said, not tipping her hand.

Did she have a favorite skit or episode from this season?

“I can’t pick a favorite. Every week had this special electricity running through it,” she said. “It was a banner year to be part of the show. I was so proud to be a fly on the wall for this particular season.”

What are her feelings about Clinton?

“I’m certainly a great admirer of hers, and I hope that it’s mutual. I think that it is.”

How does she feel about playing the former first lady, and the first ever woman to be the frontrunner for president?

“It’s just been the greatest honor of my life, and the greatest role I’ve gotten to play. Again, I’m just a huge admirer of hers.”

What was it like having dinner with Clinton?

“It was very surreal and wonderful, and she was warm and gracious as always, and I ate too much.”

Why does humor matter so much in this day and age?

“I could write a book. Satire is so important whenever there is anything floating around in the national consciousness, and the salience of our show this year just proves that.”

Was it a nonstop battle to keep up with the constantly shifting political landscape when it came to writing the show each week?

“There were a few times when we had to rewrite some major stuff the night before. It was kind of like a sport sometimes, racing to the finish line. It was wild, I loved it.”

The president has tweeted his displeasure with McKinnon’s "SNL" co-star, Alec Baldwin. Has McKinnon heard anything from Trump?

“I have not heard from the president.”

If he were to write to her, what does she think he would say?

“I do not know.”

Pause, pause. And then she left the stage, leaving her interlocutors wishing for a joke.