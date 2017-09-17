Major Dad finally has an Emmy

It took a soft touch for a tough guy to finally win an Emmy.

Veteran actor Gerald McRaney took home the award for guest actor in a drama series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Nathan Katowski on NBC's family drama "This Is Us."

The series gives audiences a look at a softer side of McRaney, whose storied career included multiple roles as military men, such as Marine Corps veteran Rick Simon on "Simon & Simon" and Major John D. MacGillis on "Major Dad," as well as a downright terrifying turn as George Hearst on HBO's "Deadwood."

Hear more about McRaney's stint on "This Is Us" in his interview with The Times here.