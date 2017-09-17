If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Major Dad finally has an Emmy
|Libby Hill
It took a soft touch for a tough guy to finally win an Emmy.
Veteran actor Gerald McRaney took home the award for guest actor in a drama series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Nathan Katowski on NBC's family drama "This Is Us."
The series gives audiences a look at a softer side of McRaney, whose storied career included multiple roles as military men, such as Marine Corps veteran Rick Simon on "Simon & Simon" and Major John D. MacGillis on "Major Dad," as well as a downright terrifying turn as George Hearst on HBO's "Deadwood."
