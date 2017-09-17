Men in not-so-much black: Menswear gets colorful for television's biggest night

Black is safe. Black is classy. And the black tuxedo for men is more than a century old. Yet some fashion-forward men gave the look a welcome update.

Emmy host Stephen Colbert wore a midnight blue two-button shawl collar wool and cashmere tuxedo as well as a classic black tux from Giorgio Armani, while nominees such as Bob Odenkirk and Geoffrey Rush wore midnight blue tuxedoes also from Giorgio Armani.

Chris Sullivan of "This Is Us" stepped out in a top hat and blue plaid dinner jacket from Brooks Brothers. Donald Glover made his amethyst jacket and trousers look like a modern classic.

In a shimmering, lemonade-yellow dinner jacket Tituss Burgess of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" borrowed the signature color from the series' title character -- and perhaps gave a nod to Beyoncé.