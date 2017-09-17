Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.

They may be young, but the confident stars of "Stranger Things" put personality into their ensembles, bringing the statement jacket to the Emmy's red carpet.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) steps out in a purple brocade jacket, while co-star Noah Schapp (Will) goes for baroque gold bullion along his jacket's lapels and cuffs. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) looks every bit the budding businessman in a three-piece suit and berry tie. Finn Wolfhard (Mike) kept to classic evening wear.

Not to be outdone? Celebrity stylist and host Brad Goreski in a silver lame jacket that can't be missed in the crowd.

