If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Statement jackets are the new statement necklaces
|Valli Herman
They may be young, but the confident stars of "Stranger Things" put personality into their ensembles, bringing the statement jacket to the Emmy's red carpet.
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) steps out in a purple brocade jacket, while co-star Noah Schapp (Will) goes for baroque gold bullion along his jacket's lapels and cuffs. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) looks every bit the budding businessman in a three-piece suit and berry tie. Finn Wolfhard (Mike) kept to classic evening wear.
Not to be outdone? Celebrity stylist and host Brad Goreski in a silver lame jacket that can't be missed in the crowd.