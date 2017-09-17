It's still not safe to exhale: Full skirts, nipped waists make a run for popularity at the Emmys

If you took a tally, body-conscious evening gowns still outnumbered any other silhouette on the Emmys red carpet, insuring the continued profitability of the Spanx brand.

Yet the women who chose differently proved that there's something so lavish, exuberant and freeing about an evening gown with a vast, full skirt. (A big plus: No figure-control garments required.)

The standouts? Emmy winner Nicole Kidman's lipstick-red gown from Calvin Klein by Appointment; Elisabeth Moss in structured baby pink satin by Prabal Gurung; Emmy Rossum in Zac Posen; and Millie Bobby Brown in a ballet-inspired Calvin Klein that makes us want to dance -- and breathe a sigh of relief.

