If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Reed Morano of 'The Handmaid's Tale' wins Emmy for directing a drama
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Reed Morano of “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy Award for directing a drama series.
The other nominees were:
Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”
Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”
The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”