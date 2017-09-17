Remember when Jeb Bush threw Jimmy Kimmel out of his limo?

For the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the evening with a skit that culminated with the stranded host making his way to the Microsoft Theater by way of dragon, hitching a ride with Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But Jeb Bush was the surprise cameo.

The ex-2016 presidential hopeful poked fun at himself and took a jab at American voters when he appeared as an Uber driver in Kimmel's opening number.

Explaining that he was "in between jobs," Bush invited Kimmel into the front seat of the limo he was driving. Thus began a seemingly friendly exchange where Bush learned that Kimmel was headed to the Emmy Awards.

"Are you nominated?" asked Bush. "What's that like?"

After Kimmel brushed off his chances at winning, Bush countered with some words of wisdom.

"Here's what I know," said Bush. "If you run a positive campaign, the voters ultimately will make the right choice."

Ouch.

Bush learned the hard way that that's not necessarily true. The former Florida governor suspended his campaign seeking the Republican presidential nomination in February of that year.

