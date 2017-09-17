TELEVISION
Live updates: 2017 Emmy Awards
If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.

Winners

'Saturday Night Live' wins the Emmy for variety sketch series

Los Angeles Times Staff
Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy /bryant, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett, from "Saturday Night Live" arriving at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017.

“Saturday Night Live” wins the Emmy Award for variety sketch series.

The other nominees were:

“Billy on the Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Portlandia”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

