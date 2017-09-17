Hollywood is not having Sean Spicer's Emmy cameo

There was surprise, of course, when Spicer made an appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue. But inside the Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening there also appeared to be a bit of consternation. Cameras, for instance, caught Melissa McCarthy, who impersonated the embattled former White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live," appearing less than amused.

Colbert wheeled out Spicer at the end of his monologue for a gag that recalled Spicer's presser about President Trump's inauguration attendance.

"This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world," said Spicer, who's been making several public appearances since his departure from the White House in July.

But the former communications director's reception on Twitter was far more scathing. In this divisive political era, critics berated the Emmys for making light of Spicer's behavior. As press secretary, Spicer was known for his combative behavior, as he often reprimanded reporters, and he came to symbolize the administration's use of so-called "alternative facts."

Here's a sampling: