If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Shailene Woodley drops the single most tone-deaf quote of the Emmys
|Libby Hill
Picture the single most out-of-sync anecdote a person could drop on the red carpet for television's biggest night. Got it?
You don't. What Shailene Woodley said was worse.
The nominee for supporting actress in a limited series stumbled into an epic faux pas when taking part of E's "Live From the Red Carpet," when she admitted she really doesn't have time to watch television.
All my friends watch TV. I just ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to? I’m a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV.
Sure. I mean, you're literally at an event celebrating the medium, but it's cool you don't really bother keeping up with.
Moreover, Woodley clarified, she doesn't even own a television.
"I actually haven’t had a TV since I moved out of my parents’ house at 18," Woodley said.
Well. Bully for you, Shailene.