Shailene Woodley drops the single most tone-deaf quote of the Emmys

Shailene Woodley arriving at the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Picture the single most out-of-sync anecdote a person could drop on the red carpet for television's biggest night. Got it?

You don't. What Shailene Woodley said was worse.

The nominee for supporting actress in a limited series stumbled into an epic faux pas when taking part of E's "Live From the Red Carpet," when she admitted she really doesn't have time to watch television.